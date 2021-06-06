Memorial Day just passed with a lot of "talk" about heroes, and being a veteran I appreciate the solemn reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Father's Day is on the horizon and I would like to honor a hero father, Bob Monette. Bob and his wife, Addie Ann, had three children and then saw a need and started adopting so called "throw away" babies, some even before they were born. Now they have 30 children, 27 adopted, comprised of all different races and seven different nationalities.
The last addition to their family were twin African American girls who were about to be born to a drug-addicted mother, and prior to that was an African American boy. All of the older children have gone to or are presently in college and have an amazing record of success — one daughter is now a transplant surgeon and a son an attorney. The Monettes are genuine heroes and deserve to be honored.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande