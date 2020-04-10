Letters to the Editor: All are essential workers; More information on those tested needed; Urban growth boundary effort applauded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All are essential workers

I am sick and tired of politicians, news commentators and others telling us that only “essential businesses” and “essential workers” matter in this current environment.

What constitutes essential and who makes that determination? Truthfully, EVERY business and EVERY worker are essential! If you own a small restaurant or a bookstore or a car dealership or a movie theater to name a few, your business is essential. You need it to support your family, pay your bills, prepare for retirement. You employ others, providing them with their livelihood and the means to care for their own families. No business or worker is more valuable than another. Again, all the jobs regular Americans do are essential. They are necessary for our way of life.

So to the pundits and politicians — shut up about essential this and that. All of us and what we do to earn our way are worthy of that title.

Greg Sarkisian

Santa Maria

