All veterans are welcome in Guadalupe
I am responding to the commentary published Nov. 30 regarding veterans evicted from the Guadalupe Veterans Memorial Building.
While the history of the building is accurate and informative, the allegation that the veterans were “kicked out” is totally false. While the building was originally dedicated for use by all veterans of Guadalupe, management of the building was negotiated between the City of Guadalupe and the American Legion Post 371, which included rental of the facility.
Unfortunately, the American Legion post chose to put money ahead of the veterans, prohibiting access for regularly scheduled meetings to other veterans in the community. This caused quite a bit of contention between the American Legion and other veteran groups, eventually resulting in the Guadalupe Vietnam Veterans Chapter 982 seeking a meeting place in several other locations as the memorial building was not made available for regular meetings due to the priority given to renting the facility. This had nothing to do with the City of Guadalupe.
The Veterans Memorial Building was intended for use by all veterans. I am a Vietnam veteran and a member of the American Legion as well. I have always felt supported by the City of Guadalupe, which has welcomed our chapter and supported all our public events.
The VVA Chapter 982 considers Guadalupe our home and since the City of Guadalupe has resumed management of the Veterans Memorial Building we have been able to use the building for our meetings and feel that we have been welcomed back home.
The America Legion has the same opportunity to use the building. No veteran or veterans group has been “put out” (of the building). All veterans are welcome in Guadalupe and it makes me sad to read the commentary stating that veterans do not have a home and are allegedly not welcome in Guadalupe. This is absolutely not the case.
Deek Segovia
Guadalupe
Abortion should be considered murder
In a recent commentary by Steven Roberts, Mr. Roberts was discussing the oral argument session in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
In his article, Roberts called Justice Kavanaugh's concern about the Constitution being neutral on the issue of abortion as "deeply disingenuous". I agree.
Discussing this important issue without expressing concern for the unborn child is, indeed, disingenuous. In the same manner, when Roberts discusses a woman's rights without including a discussion of the child's rights, he is being disingenuous. How can anybody have a meaningful discussion about the abortion issue without a thought to the core consideration? The consideration we should and must consider is that abortion kills babies. And since it is done intentionally and with premeditation it is murder.
Ronald Reagan pointed out the hypocrisy of avoiding this important reality when he said, "I've noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born."
Irrespective of all the justifications rendered by advocates, scholars and judges, America is responsible for the killing of millions of babies. That's just the way it is.
David Bixby
Santa Maria