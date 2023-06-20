Appreciative of work, but committed to Diablo closure
On a recent afternoon, I had the privilege to stand with members of the Mothers for Peace (MFP) next to the gates of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in Avila Beach. The chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) was at the plant and had invited the media to meet with him.
MFP had hoped the media would notice us with our signs, protesting PG&E’s recent reversal of its commitment to close the reactors in 2024 and 2025. The Mothers were, as always, trying to call attention to the dangers of using nuclear fission in our environmentally sensitive and earthquake-prone area.
Although there was no interaction with the press, we did show our signs to many PG&E employees as they left the plant. There was potential for a polarizing situation, but even as we were protesting their very livelihoods, many employees shared waves and nods, some searching looks, and even a couple of thumbs-up. Perhaps some of them appreciated the Mothers’ long struggle to protect our lives, land and sea.
As I watched them exit the plant, I was reminded of how they have operated this enormously complex technology without a major accident for over 40 years. Although I’m a strong opponent of nuclear power, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the PG&E plant staff.
But let’s not tempt fate any longer: The plant is aging and embrittled. Each day of continued operation brings further risk of an accident and generates more highly radioactive material for which there is no long range storage plan. These waste materials remain toxic and dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years, affecting everyone on earth as well as untold future generations.
The answer to our climate crisis is NOT nuclear power. Let us all work together to support serious conservation efforts and truly green energy solutions. Diablo Canyon must shut down as agreed at the end of its licenses in 2024 and 2025.