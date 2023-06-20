 Appreciative of work, but committed to Diablo closure

On a recent afternoon, I had the privilege to stand with members of the Mothers for Peace (MFP) next to the gates of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in Avila Beach. The chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) was at the plant and had invited the media to meet with him.

MFP had hoped the media would notice us with our signs, protesting PG&E’s recent reversal of its commitment to close the reactors in 2024 and 2025. The Mothers were, as always, trying to call attention to the dangers of using nuclear fission in our environmentally sensitive and earthquake-prone area.

