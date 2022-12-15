Are you interested in history?
The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and Museum is seeking members.
As one of the free museums in the Santa Maria Valley, it is the memberships and the donations that keep the museum open and able to collect, preserve, present and share the stories of the Santa Maria Valley.
During the last two years, even during COVID, the museum’s exceptional members who volunteer have been able to keep the museum open, while continuing to perform research and archive artifacts.
The SMV Historical Society has an extensive research library in addition to online tools. We are working to archive our materials digitally, and we are seeking members to help us with our network and data entry to better conduct research and catalogue our collection.
We are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in history and want to help tell the stories. The Santa Maria Valley includes Guadalupe and Point Sal to the west, Sisqouc and Garey to the east, Orcutt and Los Alamos to the south. Come join us for a couple of hours or a couple of days each week for interesting research, stimulating conversation and sharing the history of the Santa Maria Valley with our museum guests while helping the next generations to understand where we are today and how we got here.
Please check out our website at www.santamariahistory.com, or stop by and visit our museum at 616 S. Broadway in Santa Maria. We encourage you to consider becoming a member.
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and Museum
Who needs MAGA?
“The original oath for members of Congress included these words - “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States.”
The oath was revised during the Civil War when members of Congress were concerned about traitors. The revision to avoid traitors is - "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So, help me, God."
On Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Michael Pence courageously led our nation toward the approval of the Presidential election, while 147 elected representatives in the GOP denied citizens their constitutional civil rights and broke their oath to democracy.
Without the punishment of congressional oath breakers, oaths have no meaning or purpose. If citizens do not value our constitution, we become a cult under a charismatic, narcissistic leader in an absolute monarchical government like Brunei, Eswatini, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, or the Holy See in Vatican City.
Voter and citizen silence prevents your representative from denying oath breakers’ placement on committees or as the leader of our democracy.The USA possesses only 6% of the global landmass, with 4.2% of the world’s population, and we produce 29.4% of worldwide wealth. Who needs MAGA?