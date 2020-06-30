Letters to the Editor: Argument and the art of deflection; All lives matter, but are not treated equally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Argument and the art of deflection

Reading through a recent rebuttal to a Republican opinion letter demonstrated a routine tactic called “deflection” used by liberals and progressives.

The tactic is simple. Do not respond directly to the issue identified in a logical and honest manner but simply deflect to another topic or direct blame to the enemy, which is anyone who disagrees but it is usually Republicans and conservatives.

Here is an example. Instead of discussing whether there actually is voter fraud in mail-in ballots the writer states there is no evidence and then deflects blame to Republicans gerrymandering and purging voter rolls.

In California it was found 11 counties in California and 378 counties nationwide had more people registered to vote than people in the counties. Sending mail-in ballots to everyone in California will not create voter fraud? Seriously? Look for it and you will see how liberals use the tactic of deflection to redirect the issue of voter fraud to Republicans because they intentionally refuse to look for it in their own party.