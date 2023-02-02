Be part of the solution, stop the attacks
A recent letter about the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD), states “… The incumbent board decided to pursue a giant expandable sewage plant …,” suggesting the board’s goal is massive development.
No. Incorrect. The board has not “decided to pursue” any one project. It, and the community, are looking at many alternative solutions to the nitrate contamination that has plagued our community since 1973. Board members are residents committed to retaining the town’s character. The voters, who have the final say about any project, will not vote to build a costly system that is expensive to maintain.
The letter states, “The board dramatically changed the project scope … .”
No. Incorrect. There is no project yet proposed to the voters. Without a project, how could the board have “…changed the project…?”
The letter states, “Their (the board’s) premature and arbitrary decision to pursue a hostile taking of a parcel of agricultural land … .”
No. Incorrect. The board has not started a process to purchase any parcel anywhere. For planning, a map was composed locating possible sites for facilities.
The letter states, “One more bizarre detail: descriptions of the legal work the LOCSD was paying to the law firm meant to serve the District suddenly became hidden from the public.”
No. That was corrected. Last December, weeks before this letter was published, the board voted unanimously to release any and all detail on bills from legal counsel except that deemed client/attorney privilege by counsel.
The voters are actively engaged in working with our board to come up with a project.
Why the hit piece filled with distortions and untruths? Given that the writer lives outside the district and is not a voter, what is her agenda? Is there “… a lack of transparency…” here?
Please be a part of the solution. Stop with the attacks.
Calling for Los Alamos incorporation
Don't let what is happening to the residents of Los Alamos happen to you. A development in Los Alamos is underway that will increase the population of our tiny town by 10-20% with no concessions for improving the infrastructure of Los Alamos.
Can you imagine what would happen if one developer planned on increasing the population of Montecito by 800 to 1,600 people? Probably not what is happening to us in Los Alamos.
Being unincorporated has left us at the mercy of Legacy Home, LLC and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, making decisions based on a 17-year-old environmental impact report.
The EIR states, "The project site is not located near ... steep slopes subject to mudflows, therefore these geological phenomena would not occur." The determination in the report contradicts the findings of Santa Barbara County's own Flood Control & Water Conservation District and Water Agency.
A copy of the report was included in the EIR and stated, "Both the Solomon and Purisima Hills soil profile consists of relatively shallow, heavy texture soils with generally low permeability. The low soil permeability and steep (45-50%) slopes combine to promote very rapid flash flooding conditions within the canyons and at the mouths of canyons where they discharge into the Los Alamos Valley … potential flood hazard is such that it must be addressed from a public safety perspective within the urban areas of Los Alamos."
This is only one of the unmitigable issues identified in the 17-year-old EIR. A subsequent EIR under CEQA 15162 (3)(a) calls for a subsequent EIR if the project will have one or more significant effects not discussed in the previous EIR. Legacy Homes LLC omitted the county's flood hazard findings. The Save Los Alamos coalition's calls for a subsequent EIR has fallen on deaf ears.
Los Alamos is a cautionary tale — incorporate!