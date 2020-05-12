Letters to the Editor: Before you vote, meet your candidate; Restrictions at a draconian level

Before you vote, meet your candidate

Imagine my lack of surprise when I read the letter “Support elected Commander in Chief.” The writer is, unfortunately, of a type that often arises in national crises: gynephobic, xenophobic “patriots” like the amoral “dear leader” they so admire sooner than they laud those truly decent inhabitants of this great nation that survive in spite of them.

The patriotic rhetoric doesn’t mask the lack of concern for the sick and dying whose number will surely increase when too many value their own wealth and well-being above those less fortunate than they. Risk their wealth, comfort, and convenience to ensure the survival of countless others unlike them? Never.

Is he describing our current president, who, while doing business in New York, hired illegals with the help of the New York Mob so he could shortchange them by taking them to court knowing they could not appear? Who “suffered” so many bankruptcies no American bank would finance the man, so he went to the Europeans (hello, Putin) and blocks all access to his financial records or those of his family? Who never wrote a word of the “how to be a deal maker” books published as autobiographies? Who, while the letter-writer lauds him as the paragon of virtue who reflects the “values of the people,” cheated on all his wives, publicly slanders and demeans those he considers his "enemies,"and lies about everything all the time?