Bill Brown for Santa Barbara County Sheriff
When I decided to write a letter in support of Sheriff Bill Brown, I thought it would be easy. I thought that, because I can think of all kinds of positive accomplishments by Bill Brown while he has been our Sheriff.
But thinking further I decided I need to compose a letter that is not only truthful, but also informative to the voting public. I have been in both of Sheriff Brown’s professional fields. Our primary connection was through my 39-year law enforcement career and I am currently a Santa Maria City Council member working in my third term.
I first met Bill Brown in about 1995. We were both board members for the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center. I didn’t realize at the time that our relationship would evolve to what it is today. I mention these facts so people know that I am not a casual acquaintance of the Browns who may find it easy to say almost anything in an effort to sway votes. No, I want people to hear and know what I know about Bill Brown and his accomplishments in Santa Barbara County.
First and perhaps foremost, Bill Brown is a family man. He is a person like many of you. He is interested in many of the same things we all want - safe communities, fiscal responsibility, innovative ideas, progress, rehabilitation of the less fortunate who have found themselves in custody, and many others.
All of these require long term commitment that is not easily found. Yes, to function at this level requires professional commitment that takes away from a person’s personal life in order to give back to the public. In this case, Bill Brown goes above and beyond to effectively give back to our community.
Bill Brown has proven that he can endure the requirements away from home and family. His wife Donna is certainly one of his biggest supporters. Speaking of supporters, there are countless others in the county and state that also support Bill Brown for this very important position. I am proud to have my name associated with his candidacy.
Bill Brown has accomplished the construction of our new North County holding facility. This was done through diligence in the pursuit of adequate funding. He has thoughtfully dealt with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has had to manage law enforcement requirements during natural disasters such as fires and the worst flooding disaster our county has ever experienced.
The ever-changing optics of law enforcement and the never-ending financial battles will continue. We must ensure that the person who leads us is one who has courage, integrity and a proven track record of success. Bill Brown can and will continue to face every challenge with your support.
We have no idea what Santa Barbara County will be faced with in the weeks, months and years to come. We do know that our choice will determine who will be in one of the key positions of county government, our Sheriff.
The clear choice for me is to re-elect Bill Brown as our Santa Barbara County Sheriff. I make this commitment as an informed and life-long resident of Santa Barbara County. Please join me and vote Bill Brown for Sheriff!
Mike Cordero
Santa Maria City Council Member
Targeting Russian dictator, not Russians
In response to Letter to the Editor: UN, NATO are lost without a strong Russia.
Unfortunately, the writer of this letter is not recognizing the situation or the intentions of the world. No one has a complaint about all of the cultural aspects of a strong Russia and the many positive aspects of its history. The problem exists because of a rogue government and a dispicable leader and military in Russia using their influence and might for aggressive actions against an independent country on their border.
As long as Putin and his minions are in power they are a threat to all of the European neighbors due to their aggression and brutal treatment of their neighbors. They have undertaken to annihilate Ukraine and all of its citizens simply because they can, they think.
Only with the help of the rest of the Western world can the head of this creature be severed and peace brought back to the area. No one will dispute the wonderful things that have been accomplished in Russia over the years, but what is taking place now is not beneficial to anyone in the world. Therefore, Russia must be brought to its knees. Not the Russian people, but the powers that have undertaken to deprive the Russian people of the truth of their government's military actions.
Gene Corbin
Santa Maria
Criminalizing trauma is wrong
Do you personally know anyone who has been raped or otherwise sexually assaulted? Do you personally know anyone who has had an abortion? The answer to both questions is almost certainly yes, you do.
If you are not aware of this, it’s because no one you have ever known has trusted you enough to share that information with you. Talking about traumatic experience is not easy for anyone, and abortion, rape or other sexual assault as well as any kind of violence, the death of a loved one and combat in war are all traumatic for anyone who has experienced any of them.
These are intensely personal and deeply felt experiences. People respond in many different ways, but almost everyone, regardless of their gender, tries to bury the memories. It is very common to use alcohol and other drugs to self-medicate, to avoid dealing with the memories and feelings that trauma inevitably brings.
For most of this country’s existence, people who suffered trauma were expected to not talk about it and just get on with life. This is like telling someone who has lost a leg to just hop, and try not to do it in a way that won't embarrass the rest of us. Things have improved a little. Because of our almost continual involvement in war, most people now know that post-traumatic stress syndrome is real. It is a legitimate problem acknowledged in men and women who went to war.
It’s time we recognized that the exact same debilitating problem is caused by sexual assault. And with sexual assault there is almost always an additional component: guilt. People don’t blame soldiers for suffering trauma in war, but people do blame women for being raped, and women blame themselves.
There is not room here to discuss how ignorant, destructive and just plain wrong that is. But it is the same exact kind of thinking that allows a handful of deluded people to say they can dictate whether a woman is allowed to decide when and if to have a child. It's criminalizing trauma, and it's just wrong.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria