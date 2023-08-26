Buyer beware

The politicians in Santa Barbara County, the state of California and the federal government, at least on what appears to be the Democratic side of the aisle, are pushing us to please what I would call "radical" environmentalists. They want to force us all into "saving the planet" by getting rid of fossil fuels and moving us into all-electric vehicles.

Wanting to do our part in this environmental effort, we purchased a hybrid vehicle. We enjoyed the 45-52 mph our new vehicle obtained and appreciated the fact that the vehicle never had to be charged, as the hybrid system uses a combination of a gasoline engine and a hybrid battery system. We thought this would save us money on gas and be a good alternative to the drawbacks of a limited-range all-electric vehicle.

