Buyer beware
The politicians in Santa Barbara County, the state of California and the federal government, at least on what appears to be the Democratic side of the aisle, are pushing us to please what I would call "radical" environmentalists. They want to force us all into "saving the planet" by getting rid of fossil fuels and moving us into all-electric vehicles.
Wanting to do our part in this environmental effort, we purchased a hybrid vehicle. We enjoyed the 45-52 mph our new vehicle obtained and appreciated the fact that the vehicle never had to be charged, as the hybrid system uses a combination of a gasoline engine and a hybrid battery system. We thought this would save us money on gas and be a good alternative to the drawbacks of a limited-range all-electric vehicle.
A week ago, while on vacation, the hybrid battery portion of the vehicle failed. We had to be towed to a dealership hours away in drive time from our home. The problem was diagnosed as a defective battery system. A defective battery must be replaced. We are told there are no batteries available anywhere in the United States for our vehicle. The battery is on "back order" without any indication of when one may become available.
So much for new technology. We are now driving a reliable gas-powered rental car.
Our politicians may want to push us into all-electric vehicles in the next few years. At least we thought our hybrid was a good compromise. Now we are beginning to wonder.
There are not enough charging stations in public areas for all-electric vehicles the government desires we drive, perhaps not enough electricity available in the grid to charge all the electric vehicles they want us to drive, and we now know there are not enough batteries available to replace ones needed, even in a gas/hybrid electric vehicle.