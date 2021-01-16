Letters to the Editor: Cancel culture and dangerous times; Nevada court disagrees on fraud issue

Cancel culture and dangerous times
There is a sickness infecting our country today. It’s been incubating and spreading for the last many years. It’s now reached an epidemic level. It’s not COVID-19. It’s far more dangerous.
What it is, is the suppression of thought, “cancel culture”. We find ourselves in a culture when big tech companies, more powerful than many countries in many ways, without due process, can shut down speech they deem “dangerous”.
Terminating President Trump’s Twitter account may have been justified, but when did he get due process? In what neutral court was he able to defend himself? And last week three tech giants, Google, Apple and Amazon, terminated the social media company Parler. One day it was in business, the next day not.
But this has been going on for many years as students and faculty have chased conservative speakers from campus, sometimes violently. In the 1960s university students demonstrated for free speech rights. Today, these same students, now professors, lead their students in protests to squelch speech.
In recent days we’ve seen many examples of people being canceled. Singer Ariel Pink has been dropped by his Label simply by being at the Trump rally last Wednesday. He never went anywhere near the capitol. A Forbes editor wrote some Trump administration staffers should not be hired — not be able to make a living. This smacks of the black listing of Hollywood actors and writers in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
If you supported Trump in any way, you now should think twice before letting anyone know your views. Today I attempted to email my congressman, Salud Carbajal, to express my views with regard to a proposed relief plan. I was blocked on his website from entering a message.
It may have just been a glitch. I’ll know if further attempts in the next several days are successful or not. But my previous messages to Mr. Carbajal respectfully express views in support of President Trump’s policies. Now I have to wonder, does my email block today have anything to do with my previous expressed thoughts? We do live in a dangerous time.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
Nevada court disagrees on fraud issue
I am not sure where a recent letter writer gets his information about fraud in the Nevada election, but the high court in Nevada disagrees. The court indicated that the evidence was reviewed in full and the court found it "lacked citation to facts," and had undergone "no quality control." The court also stated that there was no verification of the numbers presented and little to no information about the source of the numbers.
Unhappy Trump supporters hired an independent to examine voter fraud in Nevada. He discovered that voter registration favored Trump and that there was no evidence of stuffing ballot boxes for Biden. Concerning age abnormalities, there were a few deceased persons who may have received a ballot. However, voter registration is checked against the Electronic Death Registry System (EDRS) and there were no abnormalities that would constitute fraud. He also found only 30 age abnormalities (too old or too young) and they were clerical errors.
He discovered that 3% of voters have out-of-state addresses but Republicans have 12% more such addresses. Since each voter has their own voter ID conected to their name and a vote method attached to that, it becomes very difficult to vote illegally. It was also found that no ballots cast exceeded registered voters.
I worked the polls locally for years. I know signatures are checked and if they do not match that on the signature card at the clerk-recorder's office the ballot is either invalid or you are contacted, as I was, when your signature changes.
There is more, but let us just say the Trump supporters were not happy with their guy's report.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
