Letters to the Editor: Cannabis lawsuit more harm than good; Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic; County should fight cannabis lawsuit

I strongly support the County Supervisors’ efforts to defend against this blatant attempt by a small minority of wealthy individuals to change the rules just because they didn’t like the result.

Leo Welder

Santa Barbara

County should fight cannabis lawsuit

This letter is in response to your paper’s article about the lawsuit filed last week against the County of Santa Barbara attacking its cannabis regulations.

We have been farming organic vegetables in Goleta for the last 10 years. As much as we have loved this line of work it has been very challenging economically to survive and continue to operate. Our entire farm team was filled with hope and excitement for a new crop and opportunity when cannabis was legalized in 2016.

We were, and still are, proud of our county supervisors and planning staff for creating such a progressive and forward-thinking land use ordinance for cannabis farming. For the first time we felt there was an opportunity to finally obtain economic stability and have some confidence our farming operation in the Goleta foothills would stay viable for the long run.