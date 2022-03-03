Capitol riot semantics questioned
I am flummoxed by a recent letter writer's description of Jan. 6 as an “attacking (of) the capitol was a crime but not an insurrection,” and the assertion (contrary to testimony of Capitol police) that “the rioters intended to protest the election and yes, to interfere with the electoral certification, but there is no way several thousand people could overthrow the government.”
We all watched with horror on television as video after video showed shocking assaults and beatings of Capitol police by rioters and images of members of Congress narrowly escaping mobs of rioters prepared to kidnap and assassinate as many of them as possible.
The threat was very real and had the rioters succeeded on Jan. 6, there would have been no doubt that the “insurrection” threatened our democracy and could have easily led to a coup to overthrow our government.
The Jan. 6 Commission is currently gathering information and video evidence of crimes and has charged many perpetrators with crimes. Further interviewing of witnesses will eventually reveal the truth of who bears responsibility. I am appalled at Republicans who refuse to testify voluntarily to find out what happened and why.
I understand that the writer has a right to his opinion, however, he does not have a right to make outlandish attacks on “liberals” and “leftist media” because of the semantics on how Jan. 6 is described. He righteously believes that “liberals and the media … have weaponized the capitol attack for all the political gain they can get … (and) … next time you see or hear someone saying the capitol riots were an “insurrection, know they are the ones truly attacking our freedom.”
I would like to quote from the New Testament, Matthew 7:5 “You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, then you will be able to see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
Stay strong, drive sober
April 10, 2022 marks 30 years since a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I suffered a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries.
My gait is not perfect, I read lips and my speech is not ideal. I deal with these problems daily.
Years of therapy and personal strength paid off. Inspiring people is my goal.
In April 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats with the CHP and other first responders teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also spoke to schools and groups in six cities for 14 years.
From 2007 to 2020, I sent letters to California newspapers during special occasions reminding readers to drive sober.
I received three CHP Certificates of Commendation, then was granted the highest honor in 2014 for my work: CHP Commissioner’s Medal of Distinction.
The 21st century made history like no other. California had its share of disasters: blackouts, companies declaring bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, unemployment, wildfires, etc. People are tired of masks and the “new normal”.
It is tough to adapt to the changes and I know it is. My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes: CHP awards and a prestigious medal. Stay strong, drive sober and the future will benefit you.
Lori Martin
Tracy