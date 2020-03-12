Letters to the Editor: Coach Ray Vasquez has 'winning season'; Living not in fear, but with positive attitude; Stay calm, this too shall pass

We have all heard of the symptoms, and the common sense rules of hygiene to prevent the disease. With all the emphasis on the financial aspect, the lack of positive opinion on how it will be dealt with, and the unspoken fear of the unknown, I feel that many have lost track of basic principles.

The main principle is "do unto others as you would have them do to you", the Golden Rule. When you're out shopping, do you think of the whole community, those with compromised immune systems, the elderly and the young? Or do you think of just your immediate family, and what if, and not taking any consideration of others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you hoard basic things that we all need, and especially things that don't relate to the virus like toilet paper and paper towels, you hurt everyone. This virus can only be contained through teamwork. Take responsibility for your health, don't expect someone else to do it for you. Don't deny mortality, but think about doing your best to help others. Pray or meditate before you act. Especially, don't fall for the fear mongering.

Our community can do better. Just had to get this off my chest. I am a senior citizen, who's being cautious but determined to live not in fear, but with a positive attitude.

Bill Potts