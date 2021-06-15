Coast travelers need a bathroom
Until recently, plotting a trip to our favorite coast community, Morro Bay, from Lemoore, started with a last minute-at-home bathroom stop.
Now we plan to hold our water until the Caltrans rest area – clearly marked on SR 41 by a Rand McNally icon -- about halfway between Cholame and Shandon, when the state sign promising relief for aching bladders will appear.
Then come the “hooray!” cries from those who know Morro Bay without a rest area is no closer than the other side of the moon. They know, in plotting that route, to prepare for a dryer, longer trip.
Finally the “Rest Area Ahead” sign appears, but those with a greater need – and sharp eyes – sadly moan “Oh, No” the area is “CLOSED."
Using the highest priced fuel in the US, we drive past wondering why a rest area with two complete male and female bathroom buildings couldn’t open one side?
Californians, here’s an idea: Provide porta-potties for travelers when high dollar rest areas are closed. Even Caltrans must know travelers need a bathroom.
Jim Marvin
Lemoore
Fireworks activity escalating again
Once again, the fireworks are getting out of hand. Every night, for the past month or more, serious explosions going on here on the north side of Santa Maria. I know in past years, the police department made statements about "no tolerance," but I haven't heard a peep from them this year.
You'd have to really not be paying attention to what is going on not to hear or see where they are coming from. And by the way, how is that rate of car theft going? As I recall, we were among the highest in the nation. Are we number one yet, we've got to be close. What are you guys really doing?
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Stay in car during power line crash
I was saddened to hear that Shiloh Delgadillo received an electric shock injury. As a retired safety manager for an electric power company, I am very familiar witht those. That type of injury is decieving in that the body burns from the inside out. I had an employee who did not look seriously injured at first but lost both legs and an arm.
If you are in an accident that involves power lines, please, please stay in the car. Do not touch anything metal in the car and you should be safe. If you have to escape from the car (due to fire, e.g.) hop out with both feet together and hop away from the car. You are much less likely to be shocked or electrocuted using this method. Most of all, please drive safely.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo