Letters to the Editor: Column on 'The Migrant Mother' praised; Learn from history, don't destroy it; Thank you to workers wearing masks

Column on 'The Migrant Mother' praised

Columnist Mark Miller wrote a well-researched article on “The Migrant Mother.” He also wrote a poignant story about both Dorothea Lange and Florence Owens, “The Migrant Mother.” It was interesting to learn that Lange almost overlooked the most iconic figure of The Great Depression.

Lange apparently drove past Nipomo and was up around Arroyo Grande when “an inner voice told her there was something in that (Nipomo camp for pea pickers) she needed to see.” Miller somewhere came up with Lange’s recollection of first seeing Owens and her children. Lange said, “I saw and approached the hungry and desperate mother as if drawn by a magnet. She sat in that lean-to tent with her children huddled around her.”

To all of us who have seen Lange’s riveting photo of Owens and have read the literature from The Great Depression, we can’t help but think that Owens looked like a subject straight out of “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Thanks to Mr. Miller I learned that Owens was a widow at the time Lange took her photo. Being without a husband and father for her children just makes Owens that much more of a pathetic figure.