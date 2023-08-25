Congratulations and thank you
I would like to congratulate the Orcutt Babe Ruth 14 year-old All-Stars for winning the Babe Ruth World Series.
Wow! What an accomplishment. Being involved in youth sports for many years, I know the time and commitment it takes from coaches, players, parents and board members.
We had the pleasure of watching the game at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. The community came together to watch these young men play. Giavanni's was packed and not a table was empty.
So, a big thank you to Giavanni's Pizza, which by the way has great pizza, a job well done! Again, congratulations to OBR for a wonderful season and great win and memories that will last a lifetime.
Debbie Wegemer
Santa Maria
Does it make any difference?
Much talk, little action on capping Santa Barbara’s unused oil pipelines. A thought occurs to me: Does it make any difference?
I have read numerous news items over the years, that long before oil was drilled in the ocean near Santa Barbara, the beaches were constantly “smeared” with blobs of oil. Those were natural leaks – seeps from the oil under the sea floor.
So if the oil seeps are either normal, leaks from closed drilling area, or both, does it really make sense to spend thousands of dollars to re-cap the well heads?
The oil smears on the beaches will be there no matter what is done.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Reexamine VA eligibility requirements
I am a Korean War vet, although while in military service never got closer to Korea than Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, where I was assigned for basic training.
I was an admittedly reluctant draftee. When inducted, I was married with a child and was a college student in good standing. My application for a deferment was rejected by my local Illinois draft board.
Following basic training I was assigned to and served for about 20 months at a remote anti-aircraft firing range on Germany's Baltic coast. There were no dependent accommodations and my service, therefore, resulted in a lengthy separation from my wife and child.
Aside from that, I look back upon my service as a mostly positive experience. Following my honorable discharge, I resumed and completed my pursuit of a college degree with financial aid provided me under the GI Bill.
My first home purchase in Santa Maria was financed with a low interest VA loan. For the past several years I have availed myself of a variety of medical services provided by our local VA clinic, even though I have Medicare and an expensive supplemental policy that covers virtually all medical costs.
I do so because of the convenience and because I am impressed with and completely satisfied with the care I have received.
My point is this, the Veterans Administration is one of our most expensive, and some would say, bloated government agencies that is typically fully funded without the partisan bickering attending most other agency budgets, particularly those providing assistance to the nation's poor and indigent.
This attests to both the number of veterans and their dependents receiving benefits, the respect they are accorded by our nation's citizens, and to the strength and influence of their organizations.
I do not begrudge a dime of benefits going to career servicemen and women, or to any who are combat veterans, or to veterans and the dependents of veterans who have service-related disabilities.
I do, however, question a one-size-fits-all system that provides the benefits that I and millions like me have received and continue to receive for simply, and however reluctantly, fulfilling our obligation to our country.
In what other occupation, public or private, can two years of service entitle one to the lifetime benefits provided to draftees and short time enlistees like myself?
We may not be "welfare kings or queens" but the VA budget can be significantly reduced if eligibility requirements are reexamined.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria