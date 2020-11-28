Letters to the Editor: Conspiracy theories last thing we need

Conspiracy theories last thing we need
A recent opinion piece put forth a creative comparison between The Three Musketeers, an 1844 French adventure novel, and America’s response to the current COVID pandemic. The novel, a swashbuckler full of sword-wielding heroes who fight for justice, is often taught in seventh or eighth grade and that is a perfect age for that sort of fiction.
Kalish Morrow, the author of this opinion piece, suggests that if the fictional Musketeers were alive today they would not tolerate these “covert restrictions on their freedom.” Fortunately we are living in the 21st century where we are guided by science, concern for our collective safety and just plain common sense as basic tenets of civil society. We have laws for a reason. We stop at stop signs and generally abide by speed limits because it is in the best interest of ourselves and others.
Ms. Morrow believes that we should look out for one another’s best interest but is somehow opposed to compliance to the law. She believes curfews and mandates can only be implemented through the use of “deadly force” and a future COVID vaccine will be mandatory. We are now entering the 11th month of this pandemic and I doubt anyone has seen, or can seriously envision, the Orwellion scenario that Ms. Morrow describes.
Some of her other unsubstantiated notions include the belief that the FDA and CDC are “holding back” vaccine manufacturers and children and the elderly are not dying from COVID but rather from isolation and loneliness. She believes crime is “going through the roof” when in fact data shows a significant decline in crime over the previous decade.
Given the challenges that so many Americans face during this difficult time just trying to stay safe and sane and solvent, the last thing we need is folks like Ms. Morrow filling people's heads with far right conspiracy theories.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
