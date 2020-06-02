Letters to the Editor: Country's rupture is over systemic racism; ExxonMobil temporary trucking permit is crucial; Protesters' fireworks compromise service dogs

Putting aside Santa Maria's city ordinances prohibiting this, I call to your attention that this activity is not only abusive to all animals but also violates the American Disability Act protecting service dogs and emotional support animals.

The loud noises require these animals to be sedated to protect them from the physical as well as the psychological reaction to this unwarranted and illegal activity. This renders my partner incapable of performing her trained duties.

This is a violation of federal law when you obstruct a service dog in the performance of their duties. As the partner to a PTSD Service Dog, I am bound to protect my partner at all costs as he does for me.

Since May 29, I have called our local Police to resolve this. Unfortunately, they are either overwhelmed or unable to perform this task. It is time for everyone to realize that the life of a human being regardless of their color, race, and religion is not to be taken by anyone including those in authority or there to protect us.