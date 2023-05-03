County managment of tax dollars questioned
I'm amazed at the story about the county proposing new taxes on marijuana, a library parcel tax and appropriately an assessment for the flood control district.
If I recall, cannabis farming was hailed as a tax revenue savior. Funny how increasing staff (law enforcement) to enforce the closing of illegal farms wasn't granted or seen as warranted. It seems that local legal farmers and citizens stepped up, nor were water regulations enforced.
Still, tax revenue hasn't been what was predicted, and legal farmers are hurting, along with wineries and their business. Once again over-regulation and taxes have hurt legal businesses, while illegal ones get a pass.
All in all, not enough critical thinking went into the measure. Only now, years later, do the supervisors realize that something's not working. Will it be enough, or will they realize they might've acted too hastily and made mistakes?
Flood control in Montecito should be considered, but only for properties in that area. Why should other unincorporated areas have to support an increase? Montecito should pay their fair share through special assessments.
As for the library, I can say that since the pandemic, the main Santa Maria branch is a dead zone. It used to be attendence was a factor in allocation of funds. Shouldn't the county pull funds from DEI programs, something of an oxymoron to support our library system, instead of another parcel tax.
After all, a parcel tax or property tax will increase rents for lower income dwellers. All this does is beg the question, what are our leaders thinking?
More importantly, put it on a ballot. I'm sure that voters want a say. More importantly, be transparent with your spending of tax revenues, have real expectations about how much revenue will be generated by a tax, rather than wasting it and revising it and asking for more.
But it's only somebody else's money. You might be surprised at the reaction you'll get. I expect better from our elected supervisors. You're not pulling the wool over my eyes, or others.
Thank you for Honor Flight welcome home
I want to say from the bottom of my heart how grateful I am for the “Welcome Home” I (we) received Wednesday evening after returning from the Central Coast California Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
After serving during the Vietnam War, we came home to no recognition of any kind, and I know many of us wondered if we had sacrificed for no reason. The reception Wednesday evening proved that we did not, and were appreciated for it. To the 1,000 people that came out, you’ll never know much healing you did for me (us)!
Seeking county road, park upkeep
You can sure tell where the City of Santa Maria stops and the county begins. City roads, parks and catch basins are nicely maintained. County roads through neighborhoods are falling apart, in the catch basin at Kenneth and Via Santa Maria weeds are three to four feet tall. Doesn’t our supervisor in our North County drive around, or those who oversee our streets and neighborhoods address the issues?
Better Fairpark headliners called for
It's great to see the Santa Maria Fairpark is back in full swing again, but it's a shame the entertainment lineup for the main stage is nothing but revisited tribute bands that nobody has ever heard of.
Granted, the cost of the shows are free with paid admission, but they always have been! The Fairpark used to always have at least two or three concerts each year with headliner names that made the price of admission well worth it.
I guess we still have to drive an hour north or south and spend top dollar in order to see big name entertainment. With a population of 140,000 between Orcutt and Santa Maria, we should be able to draw better entertainment locally!