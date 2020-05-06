Letters to the Editor: Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial; Local officials should take lead in COVID-19

Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial
CalGEM is embarked on an effort to write new rules. These will impact the health and well being of all who live, work, play and attend school in Cat Canyon.
The creation of a 2,500-foot buffer zone separating oil drilling and infrastructure from homes and schools is crucial. In Cat Canyon one school’s water well is dangerously near oil wells that inject toxic wastewater underground. A nearby landowner found that his new groundwater well has been contaminated by oil field fluids from nearby operations. And, oil field activities also produce deadly H2S gas and VOCs.
Further, old or poorly maintained equipment has often ignited wildfires in Cat Canyon. These can easily spread to schools, towns and ranches.
Over 800,000 Californians live or attend school within 2,500 feet of oil operations. Studies clearly show that health impacts from proximity to oil development include cancer, asthma, pneumonia, skin-related hospitalizations and depression. What should a reasonable buffer be?
Studies support the assumption that 2,500 feet is the necessary distance to help alleviate the health impacts of air and water contamination. Though this buffer does not guarantee the absence of ill effects, it does mean that the concentrations of contaminants will be less harmful.
This is a reasonable and supportable buffer that must be adopted if CalGEM is to fulfill its clearly stated new mandate to prioritize the protection of public health, safety and the environment. And one more new rule that shouldn’t need any further explanation: no drilling through our drinking water sources.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Local officials should take lead in COVID-19
When the COVID-19 crisis started, we were told everyone needed to shut down to “flatten the curve” so as to ensure that the hospitals would not be overwhelmed. That has occurred and now we are told that we have to meet other requirements. In other words, we were lied to. Now local officials say the governor says when it is safe.
Regarding the governor - who cares? He has made a career out of defying the governor as mayor of San Francisco and defying the President as governor. So why can’t county supervisors defy the governor?
As for safety, how many people have to be made financially destitute for you to feel safe? How many businesses need to go bankrupt for you to feel safe? How many families need to join the homeless ranks for you to feel safe? How many kids need to get a substandard education for you to feel safe? How many people need to suffer mental stress for you to feel safe? How many people need to lose health insurance for you to feel safe? How many millions of dollars in tax revenue need to be lost for you to feel safe?
About 500 people have contracted this illness in our county. That means about 446,000 have not. When do the rights of the 446,000 start to matter?
The steps offered today by the governor are a joke. Retail can open, but only curbside. How many can shop for clothes from the curb? To ensure fit, do you try them on while standing on the sidewalk? Get real.
We elect our local officials to take care of our local needs, not follow Sacramento. We hope to elect leaders, not subservients. So start showing leadership and defy the governor if necessary. Start taking care of everyone, not just 500, and quit kneeling to the governor. If that is too tough, resign and let someone else take the reins who isn’t afraid to lead.
Curt Warner
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!