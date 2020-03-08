Letters to the Editor: Crisis is time for Trump to prove himself

Crisis is time for Trump to prove himself

When ranking those who have served as President of the United States, historians, of course, take into account their respective successes and failures in enacting their agendas, but more significantly, how they have handled crises of significant magnitude to have altered the course of U.S. history. The crisis of which I write are, thankfully, not common and therefore are not in the resumes of most who have held our highest office. They have been spared the blame for crises that have not been handled well, but are likewise, not credited with those that might have been successfully dealt with had they occurred on their watch. Presidents ranked in the top 10 by most historians have had these challenges, whether they be wars, economic collapse, natural disasters or social upheaval and have provided the requisite leadership to weather these storms.

The current occupant of the White House sees himself in the company of the elite occupants of his office without having yet to prove his mettle in a crisis of significance. He is not the first to survive an impeachment attempt for which he will receive less credit than the preferring of charges will cost him in the eyes of evaluators. The coronavirus pandemic, however, can potentially provide him with an opportunity to live up to the image of himself that he likes to project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}