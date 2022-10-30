Criticism of Aguilera-Hernandez debunked
I was disappointed to read a recent letter that made insinuations about Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, the 4th District City Council candidate. The comments are a personal attack, with no attempt to provide any information. The rhetoric was simply being used to manipulate voters. Instead, let’s look at the facts.
There has been nothing but transparency from the Hernandez-Aguilera campaign. Every donor to her campaign is listed meticulously on the City Council webpage, as required by law. The majority of donors are individuals. For my part, the fact that so many people are inspired by her, and donate, shows very simply that she is passionate about running.
Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez is highly qualified. She’s been an attorney for many years, and served on the Planning Commission. She demonstrates a solid understanding of the planning and development of the city, and appreciation for the importance of the city’s general plan.
She is not a dilettante. She has the skills and knowledge required to govern —period.
As a former colleague of hers, I know Hernandez-Aguilera’s character, her passion for our community, and her willingness to work the hardest. When I first met her, she was working at Legal Aid, in Santa Maria, assisting victims of domestic violence with restraining orders. I could see then that she was a caring and dedicated advocate.
Later, we worked together representing indigent, marginalized clients in the juvenile court system. I know from this that Hernandez-Aguilera’s work ethic is second to none. She always does her best for her clients, even if that means more work for herself and encountering opposition from others. Aguilera-Hernandez will bring this level of commitment to her work on the City Council.
Aguilera-Hernandez has a clear vision of what she will do in her tenure on the Council. She does what she says she will do. She has promised to make Santa Maria’s youth, their safety and future opportunities, her priority. I have no doubt that she will make this plan a reality.
There is no better person to lead Santa Maria into the future than Aguilera-Hernandez.