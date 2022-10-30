Criticism of Aguilera-Hernandez debunked

I was disappointed to read a recent letter that made insinuations about Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, the 4th District City Council candidate. The comments are a personal attack, with no attempt to provide any information. The rhetoric was simply being used to manipulate voters. Instead, let’s look at the facts.

There has been nothing but transparency from the Hernandez-Aguilera campaign. Every donor to her campaign is listed meticulously on the City Council webpage, as required by law. The majority of donors are individuals. For my part, the fact that so many people are inspired by her, and donate, shows very simply that she is passionate about running.

