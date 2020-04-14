Letters to the Editor: Dark Sky Week just around the corner; Lompoc Museum looks forward to welcoming community

Dark Sky Week just around the corner
International Dark Sky Week is coming April 19-26. Sunrise, sunset and the night sky are a calming presence during these unsettled times. They can be enjoyed each night from your own apartment, yard or on a walk through your neighborhood.
You can establish a new activity for your family: star gazing using cell phone technology to help identify constellations. Here are some good apps recommended by Chuck McPartlin of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit: Star Walk 2, SkyView, Sky Safari. Visit www.ouruniverseforkids.com/constellations/. Astronomy advice for beginners can be found at www.skyandtelescope.org
A high point during this special week will be the Lyrid meteor shower – the night of April 21 and into the early hours of April 22. It is the first major meteor shower since January and will bring 15-20 shooting stars per hour. It will be an unusually good year for viewing because of an almost moonless night.
The photograph of the Milky Way as seen from Figueroa Mountain in the Santa Ynez Valley reminds us that once upon a time, this same view was available all over that Valley and our county. WE Watch’s Save Our Stars Committee has been working for 20 years to help residents focus outdoor lighting on the ground where it is needed so all can see the Milky Way again. Unshielded outdoor lighting lights up the night sky making it harder to see the stars.
As you and your family learn more about the night sky, check whether modifying your outdoor lighting will make it easier for you to see the stars.
Working together, wherever we live, we can make our neighborhoods and world “dark sky and neighbor friendly.” The night sky is a precious gift, enjoyed by humans for centuries, and we are now its keepers.
Nancy Emerson
Save Our Stars Committee, WE Watch
Lompoc Museum looks forward to welcoming community
The Lompoc Museum is temporarily closed to the public and will reopen as soon as it is deemed healthy to do so by the local, county, and state health authorities. Our administrative, research, and other operations continue as close to normal as possible in the middle of a pandemic. Our 1.5 FTE employees, are staying safe while regularly checking email, picking up mail, paying bills, checking phone messages, and similar maintenance.
Thanks to the opportunities available digitally, we are staying in contact with members through weekly e-newsletters. For those members without email, we have just mailed (through the USPS) a one-page summary of everything that we have sent out digitally. In addition, we are keeping our members and the general public updated on Museum operations through our Facebook page. We urge the public to continue to support our local nonprofits and local businesses. Visit our Facebook page to see how you can help. The Lompoc Museum looks forward to welcoming the community back when we reopen to the public once the current health emergency has abated. Stay safe.
Lisa Renken
Lompoc
