Disappointed in Hartmann's oil vote
I am deeply disappointed at Supervisor Joan Hartmann's recent vote to deny yet another fossil fuel-related project (trucking oil to a processing facility). Perhaps she doesn't realize how important gasoline and diesel fuel are to her new constituency in the 3rd District.
We are a working community that relies heavily on the availability of fuel to get us to work, work the fields that supply food to the region and get people to medical appointments.
Santa Barbara County sits atop a vast oil reserve; industry experts say that it would only take a few days to reactivate oil production in this county. I would hope that she reassesses her position and votes to support permits to be issued that would allow a resumption of oil extraction, transportation and processing to help relieve economic pressure on low- and medium-income families who live and work in the 3rd District.
Continuing down the current "green energy" path will only bring irreparable harm to the most vulnerable communities in the 3rd District and the entire county.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Board vote on oil trucking disgraceful
I see the Board of Supervisors has denied Exxon’s application to truck oil, even though it is allowed per their permit if there is no viable alternative.
As the pipeline will take 14 years to repair when it should have been done in 14 weeks and the board said no to trucking, I guess we will soon see the tankers back offshore as the “viable” alternative or the board majority will find themselves in court explaining why they changed the permit terms, or both. Or, to mitigate the traffic hazard on Hwy. 166, how about using some of the billions being extorted in gas tax and registration fees to widen Hwy. 166 to four lanes?
Planning & Development staff recommended approval based on the facts. The Planning Commission then voted to deny the project based on politics and ordered staff to change the facts to fit the political narrative.
The board majority then voted to use the new “facts” and made up a few of their own to justify their political narrative in denying the project. How Putin-esque of them — ignore the facts, ignore staff and forge ahead to further your own political ambitions. What’s next? Maybe invalidate the building permits for our houses and require they be retrofitted to modern green codes? Absolutely disgraceful!
Curt Warner
Santa Maria
Green doesn't happpen overnight, we still need oil
\It looks like once again our county supervisors are unwilling to take on an issue that impacts the county in a major way — the production of oil.
Regardless of the pipeline issue, which is not part of this letter, the issue of old and abandoned wells is one that affects us all. It's an issue that the grand jury, made up of a cross section of residents, has thoughtfully made recommendations for based on information available right now.
It's not a new issue, we've all read about homes built over abandoned wells that had to be demolished. The issue of personnel to monitor this should be important, not passing the buck to another agency. Toxic landfills such as the one in Casmalia took years for the EPA superfund to mitigate.
In my opinion the state hasn't shown any outstanding ability to do its job either. So that leaves our county, the "tertiary" or third party, to say it isn't our job to be stewards of our environment. Sure the cost is high, and yes the oil companies need to shoulder their fair share as stakeholders operating a business in the county.
Again common sense isn't so common. Just because a pipe is underground, a well is abandoned, doesn't mean that they should be ignored until something happens. What use is the grand jury if its recommendations are ignored? This isn't the first time this has happened, and the last time ignoring them was in the end wrong.
The time it will take discussing this is time wasted. Green proposals don't happen overnight, we still need oil for many things besides gas, and things green energy can't accomplish. The infrastructure isn't there and in some products wind and solar aren't enough. So let's just take a deep breath, consider both sides, and the financial and environmental lifestyle we want to have before we suffer unintended consequences of hasty decisions.
This applies to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren too, who don't have a say.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria