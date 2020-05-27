Letters to the Editor: Doing the right thing; Government turmoil over lies; Painted rocks a treasure; Trump destroying country's positive image; Supporting county on cannabis

Doing the right thing
I write in response to the woman who wrote stridently that "only citizens should get stimulus money."
Have you ever been hungry? Not "when's breakfast?" hungry, but haven't-eaten-anything-in-three-days hungry. Have you ever looked in your refrigerator to find absolutely nothing there? Ever fed your children stale crackers with water over the top because that's all you had?
Have you ever picked strawberries for a living? Harvested any crop? Hoed weeds? It's back-breaking, hard work. From a purely practical standpoint, who will do it if not the much-maligned illegals? You? And will you go to work tired, hungry or sick, because if you don't, you won't have a job? Will you stand in front of a hardware store with a sign "will work for food" in the off season? Go door-to-door looking for yardwork? Sleep on a garage floor with 15 other unwashed people, and pay an exorbitant price for the privelege?
Did you know that "illegals" working for a reputable employer have payroll withholding same as you or I? Those who don't are working under the table, for lousy pay and in deplorable working conditions. Do you honestly think that's by choice?
These people are not our enemy. They're the ones who put food on your table, who scrub floors and process chickens and muck out stock pens. They do the dirty work to which most of your "tax paying citizens" would never stoop. The majority are hardworking people whose only "crime" was being born in a country that cannot support them. People who came here hoping for a better life.
Isn't that why your ancestors came?
These people are hungry. Their kids are hungry.
Helping them is not, as you stated, about "buying votes." It's about doing the right thing.
O.P. McKenzie
Nipomo
Government turmoil over lies
For over three years now Democrats have accused President Trump of conspiring with the Russians in order to win the 2016 presidential election, taking it so far as to empower Robert Mueller to spend $40 million to investigate the claim. Now House transcripts of the Russia probe show that they knew all along that this whole mess was a hoax.
Our government has been thrown into turmoil for over three years due to politically motivated lies. Congressman Adam Schiff said on April 21, 2019 "There is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight." He repeated this on cable news over and over again all along knowing that it was not true. Will our congressman, Salud Carbajal, do the right thing and denounce all of these Democrat transgressions?
As a taxpayer, I would like to know who authorized using 29 fully armed FBI agents in 17 vehicles at a cost of $1 million to serve a warrant on Roger Stone, a friend of President Trump, for the alleged crime of lying to Congress when Congress has been knowingly lying to us all along?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Painted rocks a treasure
As we take our early morning walks along Foxenwood Lane and the Union Valley Parkway, we have been noticing small painted rocks magically appearing. These rocks are very artistically painted with bright colors and words such as LOVE, PEACE, etc.
We don't know who paints them and puts them out, but they are much appreciated. They bring some joy, in this lockdown time, and give us something to look forward to as we search for more. Sunday morning there were five or six rocks in various locations.
Before we could get home, get a camera and get back to take photos, they were gone. Apparently, someone picked them up and took them home. This deprived others of seeing these nice works of art.
Our heartfelt thanks to the little elves who leave these precious gems. Keep it up.
Sharon and Jerry Melson
Orcutt
Trump destroying country's positive image
Every single day some new corruption involving Donald Trump appears in our precious legitimate news. For example, his neglect in responding to our current virus crisis killed an untold number of people. He was warned but shucked it off.
There are too many crimes to itemize though at some level they register in the minds of thinking people. Fox News watchers, on the other hand, don't hear of these; or if they do, the news is spun in a way that makes it OK or even good.
Most Americans have long had a positive image of our country. We've thought of ourselves as a fair-minded democracy that's a model for the world and have been proud of being a mix of people from everywhere. But since Trump we can no longer claim that we're that idealized country we've envisioned ourselves to be.
The question is whether Trump dragged us down with him or was that 40% always there, in the closet as it were, with their racism, insecurity, and small-mindedness. Whatever, we must try to get back on the right path by getting rid of Trump, who is simply a mistake. Yes, he's a typo in the American story.
We can get it right again however with honest, compassionate, intelligent leadership. The danger is in the possibility of Trump being reelected by some fluke. The chasm that Trump had widened even further between his supporters and those who see him for what he is may never heal if he's re-elected, this man whose innate cruelty has separated small immigrant children from their parents. Compassionate people will never countenance this kind of politics.
Sadly, the entire Republican party has gone along with Trump, a party that once had some integrity, John McCain being a fine example. Those who stayed home last election thinking a narcissistic oaf would never be elected need to get off their duffs and vote this time. And minorities and the disadvantaged in general need to surmount the barriers Republican always set up to make it hard to vote and cast their ballots.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
Supporting county on cannabis
I’m a recent transplant from a northern California agricultural community. I lived in Lompoc last year and just moved to Santa Maria. Although I have no friends or family in the area, I moved here in 2019 for an amazing job offer in cannabis. Let me count the reasons why I say amazing:
1) Cannabis plants are incredible medicine
2) Working in cannabis aligns with my values of working for a values driven-company in an industry that has the power to heal
3) Working for a Jewish female and Latino owned business is both inspiring and empowering
4) My job pays a living wage which allows me to live in one of the most expensive counties in the state
5) Cannabis companies are economic drivers contributing to the growth of our local and state economies evidenced through high-paying jobs and payment of ancillary services and taxes
6) The company owners are thoughtful, giving leaders providing cannabis education, advocacy and community involvement
My principal reason for writing today is to show my support to the County of Santa Barbara for their thoroughness and due diligence in crafting and implementing the cannabis ordinance.
Staff has unequivocally done their job in ensuring CEQA compliance, local constituents overwhelmingly voted in favor of cannabis and public comment periods were exhaustive. We have a solid ordinance, clear rules to follow and a queue of conscientious cannabis entrepreneurs awaiting approval.
We can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good. Cannabis is the future whether the opponents want it or not. The SB Coalition for Responsible Cannabis CEQA lawsuit filed against the county is a frivolous drain on limited resources that will not be won. Once again, I’m here to support the County in their fight to defend their highly defensible CEQA work outputs.
Carmela Beck
Santa Maria
