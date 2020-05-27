Letters to the Editor: Doing the right thing; Government turmoil over lies; Painted rocks a treasure; Trump destroying country's positive image; Supporting county on cannabis

There are too many crimes to itemize though at some level they register in the minds of thinking people. Fox News watchers, on the other hand, don't hear of these; or if they do, the news is spun in a way that makes it OK or even good.

Most Americans have long had a positive image of our country. We've thought of ourselves as a fair-minded democracy that's a model for the world and have been proud of being a mix of people from everywhere. But since Trump we can no longer claim that we're that idealized country we've envisioned ourselves to be.

The question is whether Trump dragged us down with him or was that 40% always there, in the closet as it were, with their racism, insecurity, and small-mindedness. Whatever, we must try to get back on the right path by getting rid of Trump, who is simply a mistake. Yes, he's a typo in the American story.

We can get it right again however with honest, compassionate, intelligent leadership. The danger is in the possibility of Trump being reelected by some fluke. The chasm that Trump had widened even further between his supporters and those who see him for what he is may never heal if he's re-elected, this man whose innate cruelty has separated small immigrant children from their parents. Compassionate people will never countenance this kind of politics.