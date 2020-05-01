Letters to the Editor: Don't sponsor children's sports leagues; Wildland near park should be saved

Don't sponsor children's sports leagues
The City of Santa Maria, facing a revenue shortfall, is sponsoring children's sports leagues during a deadly pandemic and has chosen to dump thousands of dollars into soccer fields. We all love sports, so let's send the kids out there to mingle. What could possibly go wrong?
But here's the rub. Do we not need that revenue for police, health, essential city services and not for sealant to be applied to the newly dozed dirt?
If the city continues to put our children at risk with this attitude, exposure not only to a deadly virus, but to toxins too dangerous to be walked upon by an adult, then we need to do better in our city elections and find some responsible adults to mange our finances.
No whining about the loss of revenue people, if you are going to blow it by poisoning our soccer fields and encouraging contact sports during a deadly virus outbreak.
Patricia Lala
Santa Maria
Wildland near park should be saved
Do we really take “saving the environment” seriously?
I use Pioneer park on virtually a daily basis. I’m not alone - folks from all over Santa Maria use the park. It’s quite nice.
I’ve often wondered why the open wild area just adjacent to the park isn’t utilized to expand the park. Specifically, this is the area between Foster and Union Valley Parkway - just east and adjacent to the park. The area contains a unique combination of old growth oaks, old growth brush, sand dunes, wild flower fields, and abundant birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. It’s unlike any area in our city.
Tragically, the City of Santa Maria has decided to turn this - one of the very few remaining wild areas into - wait for it - a strawberry field. Now I fully appreciate and understand the importance of agriculture to our city and county, but is it really necessary to turn this relatively small pristine wild area into a strawberry field?
This area would be a perfect expansion of the park for our city. It's already owned by the city. Let me be clear that I use Waller Park as well. It’s great, but not where I go to experience nature.
Additionally, this area acts as a practical buffer between the airport and nearby residents.
I walked through the area this afternoon and was stunned to see that the leveling of this small wild corner of our city has already begun. For the bulldozed old growth oaks, and obliterated endangered dune wild flowers - it was sadly already too late.
If the city insists on this course of action, there is plenty of city owned property nearby - south of Blosser - which contains non-native non-endangered wildlife (mostly dense thickets of non-native eucalyptus).
Finally, do we really want to turn every inch of our city wild spaces into farmland - instead of nurturing our environment. Is it wise to destroy a natural area and introduce even more greenhouse gasses and pesticides in the middle of the city - in the name of profit for a few individuals?
Walter Pavlakovich
Santa Maria
