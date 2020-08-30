Letters to the Editor: Escobedo understands small business owners

Escobedo understands small business owners
As a small business owner, I am grateful to have a candidate like Carlos Escobedo running for Santa Maria City Council. He understands the value of hard work and how difficult it can be to start and maintain a business in a world full of permits and red tape.
Starting a business and trying to build oneself up from nothing is not impossible but is becoming less feasible in California with each passing day. Business regulations continue to increase, and permits require growing amounts of money and time.
We are no longer living in our grandparents' world where starting a business required little more than an idea. Carlos Escobedo hopes to streamline the business permitting process to be simpler, easier, and more efficient.
Eliminating unnecessary red tape in starting a business helps cut costs and get businesses up and running faster. He hopes to make improvements such as these to help make growing new business in Santa Maria more feasible.
Juan Hernandez
Santa Maria
