Everyone's been suffering
Our world has changed
Like never before and it’s so sad
Every day because our lives have changed
So much in life today and so many families suffering
Like never before and this killer virus is here to stay
And we were all caught and unaware and it’s sadness
In the air and isolated from our loved ones every day
And there’s no happiness or joy in our lives today
It’s just an other loved one who’s sadly passed away
And coronavirus or omicron walks among us every day
And we try our best to struggle through
This horrible coronavirus storm
Trying to stay safe and keep ourselves warm
And the pain and hurt it’s brought us all and
There’s nothing much to gain and our
Peace and love has all gone away
And it’s just a lonely tear rolling down my face and I’ve been
Crying inside this cold lonely old place
And all the pain running though me every day
Coronavirus coronavirus
Omicron omicron when will you ever
Just go away and I cry for the loved ones who sadly
Passed away and I’m still cocooning every day and
I’m truly lost without you in my life and
The world has changed so much
Coronavirus omicron every day in our life
And the darkness surrounds the world so much today
And it’s so cold and painful every day and
I feel the chill up and down my spine so much in life
And our warm hugs and soft kisses
Have just all faded away and
Just like our loved ones fading away
And nobody to hold at night
And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight it's horrible omicron tonight
And a lonely tear rolls down my face and
I try to smile and remember your beautiful smiling face
As coronavirus has slowly taken you away
And I promise you all I’ll love
And pray for everyone
Who’s been suffering from coronavirus or
omicron every day.
David Carroll
Santa Maria