Letters to the Editor: Evidence makes a court case real; A truly compassionate Christmas holiday

Evidence makes a court case real
In response to the letter about the "evidence," presented at hearings as if there was any. The truth is there has never evidence been presented in court. Evidence is not what someone said someone else told them. Evidence is a person sitting in a court under oath and saying 'Yes, I saw this.'
As for SCOTUS and all the 50-plus courts, Trump's allegations of fraud have proven, by rule of law, there was no evidence. You must have an allegation of wrongdoing and evidence to back it up.
Through all of the court filings not one attorney has proven a single verifiable case of fraud. Guiliani has even admitted that there was no fraud in front of a federal judge. As for SCOTUS, with all of the lower courts tossing out these frivilous lawsuits just to sooth Trump's fragile ego, they did exactly what the rule of law states they can do and should.
Peoples' preceptions of what goes on in a real court, real court filings of wrong doing is just anything will do. But the law has very specific ways that court cases of any kind must be filed, Challenges to a court's findings and rulings are in law books and that is what must be followed. There can be none of the ridiculous "hearings," especially the types Guiliani does, taken seriously.
In Trump's case and his "gang of lawyers that could not sue straight," thank you Jake Tapper for that one, they had some of the worst filings I have ever read. Any judge would have tossed them out and told them to file their case when they learned how.
Evidence, not rumor, no lies, no conspiracies, that is what makes a court case real.
Donna Cox
Hanford
A truly compassionate Christmas holiday
The long-anticipated Christmas holiday is nearly upon us. It conjures visions of happy families gathered by a warm fireplace, opening presents, sharing their love, and ... feasting on ham and turkey. It's the happiest time of the year, but not for the animals.
The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers killed them and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Mother pigs are crammed for life in tight metal crates. Their babies are torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, stuck into crowded pens for six months, then slaughtered for Christmas ham.
Consumers pay a heavy price too. Animal flesh is laced with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases.
This holiday season, let’s refuse to subsidize such wanton cruelty. Let’s choose from the large variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, ice creams, and milks that abound in every supermarket, along with nutritious fresh fruits and greens.
This year, let’s have a truly compassionate Christmas holiday, just as the Prince of Peace would counsel.
Larry Johnson
Visalia
