Letters to the Editor: Facts will speak for themselves; Changing their tune; Conspiracy questions have been answered; Parroting Trump's lies; Entitled to their opinion, not their facts

In 1920, Warren Harding received 60.3 percent of the vote and became president. In 1932, Herbert Hoover got 58.2 percent. Both men were wildly popular at the start of their terms, both were falling fast a few years later, one engulfed in scandals, the other flailing as the nation sunk towards economic collapse.
History has judged them as presidential failures. Donald Trump never earned even half the votes in either of his elections and he clearly has lost his second race. But Trump denies any reality that doesn't suit him.
In this last month it has again been underscored that this president always puts his own interests above the good of the nation. Whether he likes it or not, history will judge him for this. And as the loud and often hysterically angry voices of his ardent supporters fade what will remain will be facts. And the president will be judged by those facts. Like Harding and Hoover, he will be assessed as a failure. The worst ever, in fact.
Roger Hall
Santa Maria
Changing their tune
We have all heard about the rigged election, starting with dire warnings from Donald Trump at his numerous rallies leading up to Nov. 3. For the past several months he has constantly repeated his mantra, laying the groundwork for his post election battle to hold onto the presidency.
I guess this is what the letters to the editor contributor (Thursday Dec. 3) was referring to when he spoke of “endlessly repeating baseless claims until the lemmings” believe they’re true.
But the fact that the overwhelming evidence (conspiracy theory) is repeated ad nauseum means nothing if it’s not corroborated by the many judges, some Trump appointed, that Rudy has appeared before in his pathetic march to justice. Conspiracy theories do not fare well when exposed to the scrutiny of the courts.
The tremendous gains made by Republicans in the House of Representatives and the re-election of Trump associates Linsdey Graham and Mitch McConnell happened on the same ballots that saw Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 6 million votes. How do you explain that?
The Republicans vowed to wait until the election so that the American people could have a say in who the next Supreme Court justice would be. They ... changed their minds( lied.) They insisted that, rather than impeach the president, we should wait until the upcoming election so the American people could decide his fate. Again they’re changing their tune. I guess they don’t really trust the American people with that kind of responsibility.
Paul Hobbs
Santa Maria
Conspiracy questions have been answered
I was disappointed to find a conspiracy rant published as a recent guest opinion. I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, but every question or supposed irregularity that was asked by the author has been answered by articles published in this newspaper.
Not sure why people who believe this election was stolen refuse to accept it, but there is no factual evidence the election was rigged. There is no news about fraud to report and that is why no one is hearing about it on TV.
Conspiracy theorists are complaining about the vote counting machines. Those machines are only used to count paper ballots. 90% of this country voted on paper ballots that can be recounted by hand to verify the machine results. In every recount so far the results have been verified. Every lawsuit that has been filed by the Trump team contesting the election results has been examined and rejected by the courts. This is not a plot by evil judges, but rather the result of verifiable facts.
Concerned about the cardboard put over observation windows in Michigan? The counting process there was streamed live online, and the windows merely offered one viewing option. Unfortunately, some members of the public started to illegally (under Michigan state law) photograph the workers. That is when the decision was made to put up the cardboard. Legal observers from both parties were still in the room and the process was still online. Observers from both parties, along with international observers, have all said that this recent election was secure and fair.
I believe that the character of a nation’s leader represents the character of the nation itself. Apparently enough moderate Republicans, conservative Democrats, and Independents everywhere, were tired enough of Trump’s approach to vote for somebody else this time. He lost, and he should respect our Republic well enough to step down with grace.
Gary Murray
Santa Maria
Parroting Trump's lies
After exactly one month since the election, I could not believe or comprehend why opinions “Legitimacy of election results questioned”, “Election fraud obscured by mainstream media”, and “Where’s the evidence?” appeared on the editorial page.
What I discovered is that the authors parroted and echoed all of Trump’s lies, conspiracies, and outlandish, unsubstantiated claims of victory due to cheating. Trump refuses to concede and they blindly believe every concocted conspiracy Trump and his lawyers fabricated to muddy the trust in our election process.
Meanwhile, as Trump supporters throw temper tantrums over the election results, COVID-19 is killing 3,000 Americans per day, Americans of color are still dying while in the custody of police, guns are being sold at record levels and businesses are closing. Americans are losing jobs, homes are foreclosing, Americans are being evicted, food insecurity grows along with miles-long food distribution lines and Americans are losing their health insurance and unemployment insurance. Schools open then close, causing anxiety and frustration, immigrant children remain separated from their mothers, another stimulus bill is desperately needed but McConnell and Senate Republicans remain emasculated in fear of Trump’s tweets, Biden’s peaceful transfer to power is being sabotaged as pardons are flying out of the White House, and Trump golfs while Republicans in the Senate remain silent about everything.
Over 80 million Americans that voted for Joe Biden cannot wait until Jan. 21, 2021 when Biden will be the only President of America and perhaps we can once again proudly claim, “We are the United States of America!” Can I get an “Amen”.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
Entitled to their opinion, not their facts
In a recent guest commentary, writer Ralph Bush was obviously not happy with the results of the 2020 presidential election. That's fine, but giving false information to support his view is not. He states that Wisconsin had more votes cast than there were registered voters. WRONG! This one is easily fact checked not by Snopes but by the Wisconsin Elections Commission web site.
It shows that on Nov. 1 there were 3,684,726 active registered voters. Far more that the 3,129,000 stated in the commentary piece. Wisconsin also has same-day registration/vote so there were more than that number of eligible voters on Nov. 4. Total votes cast in Wisconsin was 3,289,946. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not to their own facts.
I am a lifelong registered Republican. I have voted in every election that I have been eligible to vote in since 1956. Trust me, there have been several that I was not happy with the results, but you know, we as a nation (emphasis on WE!) have survived all of them.
Chet Persons
Santa Maria
