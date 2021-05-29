Fireworks and housing developments
This letter will be a twofer, roses and thorns.
While I applaud the city's approach to this year's Fourth of July fireworks show, I don't agree with their reasoning — due to financial reasons, donations, contracts with a pyrotechnics vendor and cost of overtime for police — there's something missing and it's there in plain sight.
The alternative of a light show or drones leaves me puzzled. Think out of the box. Traditionally we have fog this time of year, but it should be still visible. The same old education traditions of fliers, TV, radio, bus ads and yard signs aren't as effective.
2020 has shown the flaws in this reasoning. There should be more enforcement of the laws already on the books. In years past the police are overwhelmed, and calls about violations are slow in response. Any fireworks, safe and sane or illegal are dangerous to the user, animals and disabled. Even a punk (starter) or sparkler causes burns.
The money spent on education could be better spent on enforcement and maybe even to pay for an event we all can enjoy. It should be a city event. With the fire danger what will it take to be safer for all?
Regarding the county Planning Commission's recommended denial of an Orcutt housing project on Key Site 3, it is encouraging to see that common sense will hopefully prevail. It's a hot mess of agreements and tunnel vision for the developers to even consider requesting it.
There are other sites more qualified and agreeable to all parties. Things have changed in 16 years, flip flopping on zoning just shows the stubbornness of the developers and their response to much-needed housing concerns. Do your homework, plan wisely, and your project won't be delayed. The waste of time to completion is hurting us all.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria