Floyd was a victim, and a human being
Re: Letter to the Editor, "Questioning use of the word 'hero.'"
While a recent letter-writer has a First Amendment right to speak freely, we find her comments about George Floyd’s life and death yet another example of animus Jim Crow logic.
The fact that she justifies the brutal murder of Mr. Floyd by someone who is sworn “to serve and protect” by noting his criminal and medical history and drug use speaks volumes, and is outrageous!! There is no justification!
I wonder if her thinking would be different if it was her son, or if George Floyd was a different color? No human being should be subjected to a knee on the neck, while handcuffed for 9 minutes and 29 seconds! Period!
But of course, if we dehumanize what happened with the fact that he tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill and had a passed history of mostly drug and theft charges including an aggravated robbery in which he was sentenced to prison and paid his debt, the end does not justify the means. We live by laws in this country and Derek Chauvin and the other three former officers had no right to be judge, jury and executioners simply because of a counterfeit $20 bill.
It's unfortunate the letter-writer cannot be outraged that Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, that she has no compassion, can only write about his past arrest, and complain that he is no hero! While it is true, Mr. Floyd was arrested a total of nine times between 1997 and 2007, mostly for drug and theft charges and once for aggravated robbery, he served his time in jail and prison for his crimes.
And while he wasn’t perfect as none of us are, and wasn’t “a hero,” he was a human being who told four officers sworn “to protect and serve,” at least 28 times, “I can’t breathe.” He was the victim here and he did not deserve to die as he did.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt
Santa Maria
The greatest threat comes from within
Besides traveling, partying, drinking, eating and friends getting together what Memorial Day is really meant to do is have us reflect on the men and women who have served in the armed forces protecting our country. It’s about remembering those who died to keep our democracy safe and our American way of life and our ideals continuing.
It seems today our greatest threat comes from within. Lies, racism, fear, manipulation of our democracy so one class or one race gets more and more and others receive less and less. Ironic that even though many of us claim to be “anti-war,” the truth is human beings are combative creatures. We are an inconsistent combination of spirit and ego. Often our egos take over and greed, competition, insecurity and fear consume the soul. War inevitably happens. Just look at any group of people - even those who claim to love one another. Egos collide. Battles happen.
However each of us can make a positive difference. Let’s lay down our fears and our weapons and remember to love that ubiquitous, loving energy that’s available to all. Some call this God, some call this Spirit, some call this Christ or Buddha, or Yahweh or a multitude of other words that are merely sign posts to the ultimate good.
Let’s love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Let us honor our forefathers and mothers, those who served and gave their lives, let’s honor them by lifting our hearts above our egos and in doing so spread peace.
Ethel Landers
Arroyo Grande