Frustrated with growing homeless presence
First off I don't know the solution to the homeless problem in Santa Maria but there has to be something that local law enforcement can do to remove these makeshift shopping cart huts that are behind every store/shopping center.
CVS Broadway, behind/side of Target, parking lot of Albertsons on McCoy Lane, FoodMaxx on S. Broadway, Lassen's, behind the old Osh (parking area), to name a few.
Have we gotten to a point where it just doesn't matter what our streets look like, if they spew trash everywhere, urinate all over, deal drugs amongst themselves?
If I can see it, I know law enforcement can see it, city council members can see it, the mayor can see it! Does it not phase anyone?
I for one never feel comfortable taking my son out to some of these businesses for this very reason. As a resident for most of my life I just don't understand. I know there are laws being broken and there should be some way to remove the filth all over the city.
Why do they (homeless) have so many rights? Why do they have run of our streets and shopping centers when law abiding, tax paying residents don't? We used to be an All America City but we truly have lost what Santa Maria used to be and I definitely would consider relocation.
If I'm frustrated I know other residents of Santa Maria are frustrated. The whole situation is a shame.
Opposing oil pipeline safety valve upgrade
This week Exxon asks the County to allow it to reopen a 123-mile-long pipeline that caused the 142,000-gallon Refugio spill in 2015. The pipe is over 30 years old, is eight years older now than when it caused that great destruction, and has not been fully inspected and repaired in all this time.
Rather than spend the money to repair the old pipe, Exxon proposes to install valves that would supposedly limit future spills to manageable levels.
That massive spill has done more than enough damage in our County. There are still countless clumps of tar below the sand’s surface. Will my wife and I ever again be able to walk on Refugio Beach without getting it on our feet?
The long list of Exxon’s calamitous accidents will continue to grow, wherever it operates and regardless of its assurances and claims of engineering advances and safe operating practices.
For decades Exxon has found ways to avoid responsibility for full clean-up and restoration. And, recovery is never complete.
Our Planning Commission should consider the values of the Gaviota Coast Plan and Exxon’s historic record. Otherwise, the next ruinous Santa Barbara spill is surely only a matter of time.
Editor's Note: The Santa Barbara Planning Commission denied the safety valve upgrade Wednesday.
Support for 'Tennessee Three' gun safety campaign
I watched most of the video of the expelling of Tennessee House Representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson. Go to C-SPAN.org to view the almost six-hour event.
Jones, age 27, was in office for only three months. Pearson, age 28, was in office for only two months. Get a superior lesson in what John Lewis called “Good Trouble!”
These two men bested their Republican inquisitors at every turn! They eloquently defended their call for finally getting actions on gun safety legislation, supported by the huge peaceful protest movement that they were representing.
I decided to contribute to their cause by sending $100 to each of them via the easy ActBlue.com website. Also, I recommended support to my 500+ longtime email contacts. Check the video out and get a great civics lesson!