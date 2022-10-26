Gabriel Morales is the choice for county school board
On Nov. 8, you will get a chance to exercise your right to select your representatives in government. One of the more consequential races on your ballot may be to select your representative on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.
Among the candidates, one clearly stands out. Gabriel Morales is a man of integrity, dedication, and commitment. During his working career he has been deeply involved in vocational education, has spent several years as a consultant for the California State Department of Education, and has spent 10 years in direct student support in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
Given my personal knowledge of Gabriel, I am 100% confident that when he pledges his commitment to assure that every student leaves our County school system prepared with the academic skills required for a successful transition to college, technical, or vocational trades, he speaks from his heart, not from political expediency.
We are in the midst of challenging times, particularly for our young students and the County education system on which they depend. Gabriel Morales has long demonstrated the knowledge, skill, and commitment which is so badly needed to guide our County school system.
Gabriel is simply the right man for the right time. Please join me in supporting Gabriel Morales, candidate for Santa Barbara County Board of Education.
Prop. 1’s secret
Voters need to know that Proposition 1, called on the ballot the “Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom,” would not just put current abortion law into our state Constitution.
Instead, Prop. 1 would strip away all existing limits and allow innocent, preborn babies in the womb to be aborted on demand at any time until birth.
Current California law allows abortions up until the viability of the preborn (generally regarded as about 24 weeks after conception). It forbids later abortions unless “necessary to protect the life or health” of the mother.
The proposed amendment removes even that limit, allowing unrestricted late-term abortions for any reason at any time.
Prop. 1 is not needed to keep abortion legal or assure “reproductive freedom.” Current law will stay in effect and keep abortion legal without Prop. 1. An accurate ballot title for Prop. 1 would be “Constitutional Right to Take a Preborn Life at Any Time.”
Even worse, under the massive increase of more than $200 million to encourage abortions pushed through the recent Legislature by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his supporters, taxpayers will almost certainly be paying for many more abortions, including late-term ones.
National polling in June showed that 72% of Americans favor abortion limits well before viability. California voters likely share that view, and can act on their belief by voting no on Prop. 1 on Nov. 8 when they realize that for the first time in our state history it would legalize unrestricted abortion on demand.
Those who vote no on Prop. 1 should also seriously consider voting for challenger Brian Dahle for governor against Newsom, who has embarked on a shameful national billboard campaign to turn California into an abortion magnet as he seeks to forge a trail to the White House by promoting a culture of death.
Osborne earns support as Lompoc mayor
As a citizen of Lompoc, you need to know about our history and politics. We worked hard to elect Jenelle Osborne as mayor and we support her again this year because she has turned the city around financially and safetywise with more police and a long term balanced budget.
The sales tax, which Osborne supported, was passed and has helped improve the city financel picture. Osborne is a winner, who has worked well with all County and State organiztions for our roads and power issues. Vote yes again in 2022.