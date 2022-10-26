Gabriel Morales is the choice for county school board

On Nov. 8, you will get a chance to exercise your right to select your representatives in government. One of the more consequential races on your ballot may be to select your representative on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.

Among the candidates, one clearly stands out. Gabriel Morales is a man of integrity, dedication, and commitment. During his working career he has been deeply involved in vocational education, has spent several years as a consultant for the California State Department of Education, and has spent 10 years in direct student support in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

