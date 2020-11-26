Letters to the Editor: Grant money should go to businesses, unemployed; Biden, Trump decisions speak to differences

Grant money should go to businesses, unemployed
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a lot of news stories regarding the needs of the less fortunate on both the TV and in the newspaper. According to several of the local charitable organizations, the need is up as much as 150% above normal due to the government shutdowns and restrictions on business activities.
As usual, our residents on the Central Coast have stepped up to the challenge. Then a few days back there was a news article that the city of Santa Maria had received a grant of almost $1 million to offset the effects of the shutdowns. To my surprise, the city has said that they are going to keep about half the money to supplement their own losses and improve infrastructure to be more COVID-compliant.
This is absolutely wrong! As the shutdown to businesses and the resulting unemployment is directly related to government regulations, government should not benefit from these decisions. Every red cent of this money should go to assist the businesses and unemployed that have been directly affected by government’s draconian measures.
The government expects businesses to function outside under a tent or close — government can do the same. Why on earth does the city need to remodel the space where people pay their utility bills? This business can be conducted outside under a tent! Why spend a ton of money remodeling government buildings to be COVID-compliant when this virus will come under control and life will return to normal. Spend the grant money where it is needed most — not to backfill government budgets!
Curtis Warner
Santa Maria
Biden, Trump decisions speak to differences
This Presidential transition period is displaying precisely the kind of President Donald Trump has been and the kind of President Joe Biden will be.
Trump's lack of the slightest bit of decency is clearly shown by his efforts to delay the transition and make things as difficult as he can for Biden after his ascendancy. And Trump does not care a whit that more people than necessary will become sick and some will die. In contrast, Biden's decency and integrity are shown by the fact that he's unlikely to pursue indictments of Trump, though he is very vulnerable for various kinds of malfeasance.
The difference between these men is further shown by the kind of people Trump selected and those Biden is selecting as advisors, heads of departments, and cabinet officers. Trump chose family members, personal friends, big donors, and others he could dominate. Usually these people had little or no experience in their areas of responsibility, but would do what he wanted done, whereas Biden is choosing highly experienced professionals who will live up to their loyalty oaths.
And based on decades of past experience, we know Biden will actually work at being President and not spend the bulk of his time watching TV and playing golf. In short we are seeing the difference between a competent, experienced, dedicated man with high morals and integrity, all qualities missing in Donald Trump, who's damaged our faith in a free press and is doing everything possible to undermine our faith in our elections to keep power.
Also, he well knows he's guilty of at least some of the many charges he faces once he's out of office including tax evasion. In 2016 he paid $25 million to settle a fraud charge. Now, he fears going to jail. Let's hope clear thinkers can eventually get together and chant "lock him up!" We also have to hope America's Trumpers will finally see the kind of man they've been bamboozled into supporting all this time.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
