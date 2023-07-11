Help protect small businesses from predatory lawsuits
Since 1990 the Americans with Disabilities Act has provided relief for disabled individuals, their families, and their communities by providing improved access to businesses, transportation, and institutions which they depend on.
The Americans with Disabilities Act has also resulted in some unexpected consequences. Under the ADA, businesses are required to bring their facilities into compliance with design and construction standards for things from signs to restrooms, ramps, and many other structural features.
While ADA standards are a requirement for new construction and large corporate businesses have the resources to retrofit their facilities, many small businesses occupy older structures or lack knowledge of ADA standards, and may fail to meet ADA construction requirements.
As a result, a cottage industry of opportunistic lawyers has emerged - they target a small business, survey it for any detectable violations, file a lawsuit and hope for a quick settlement as the business owner faces the difficult choice of an extended and expensive legal battle or of making a payment to settle the case. The result? Economic stress for many small California businesses, resulting in many closures and job losses.
Senate Bill 585 preserves all of the protections of the ADA but affords small businesses, those with 50 or fewer employees, a 120-day window to bring their facilities into compliance following notice of the filing of a lawsuit. If compliance is achieved within those 120 days, the business owner receives relief from statutory penalties, attorney’s fees, and other costs associated with the lawsuit.
SB 585 was passed by the State Senate with the support of our own State Senator Monique Limon. Assembly passage is now critical if California’s small businesses are to receive the relief it promises.
Please help protect California’s small businesses by alerting Assemblymember Greg Hart of your wishes. You may do so by leaving a message with his Sacramento office at (916) 319-2037 or with his Santa Barbara office at (805) 564-1649.
Please join us in our efforts to protect California’s vital small businesses from predatory lawsuits.
Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association