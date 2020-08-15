Letters to the Editor: History needs newspapers of record; No mail? There's an official ballot box for you

History needs newspapers of record
In his guest commentary Friday Charles Champion asks readers to imagine our community without a local newspaper to keep us abreast of what is happening in government, local education, business developments, public celebrations and the doings of our neighbors.
Such a vacuum in the dispersal of information so important to uphold the knowledge necessary for citizens in a self-governing society is sorrowful to contemplate. And, it is equally sorrowful to imagine an amnesiac future when it would be futile to seek to learn of the accomplishments and opinions of our present lives because there is no journal of record to report them.
As a volunteer researcher at the Santa Maria Valley History Museum charged with the task of researching the lives of the families whose members made this community what it is today, I can testify that without the archives of past issues of your newspaper there would be no such information. It is impossible to find otherwise. How else can we obtain the day-to-day news that helps us feel a more intimate bond with our community?
Clif Garrett
Santa Maria
No mail? There's an official ballot box for you
With what is happening with the Post Office slowing down delivering mail?
I just wanted to remind all that in the parking lot at the Clerk-Recorder's Office, 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria, is an Official Ballot Box. It is secure, it just costs a little gas to get there and you will be voting safely without fear of COVID-19 as you do not need to even exit your car.
We want every vote to count and all will be counted that go into that ballot box. Oh, there is a sign on the box that says you are being videotaped.
Please pass this along and get the word out to local voters via articles sent to our local newspapers.
I moved to Guadalupe nine months ago. Thank you for hearing my 75-year-old voice.
Pauline Cook
Guadalupe
