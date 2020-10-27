Letters to the Editor: Homelessness going to be bigger issue; 2020 a stressful year for teens; Masks should not be politicized

Homelessness going to be bigger issue
In the United States thousands of people are and have experienced being homeless. Going back to 2012 to 2016 the overall number of people reported being homeless in the U.S. was decreasing.
The total number of reported people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has been increasing since 2017. Comparing the number of people experiencing homelessness between the year 2018 and 2019, an average of 14,885 people were becoming or experiencing homelessness.
As the numbers keep increasing the issue of homelessness will keep getting worse. Homelessness will be a bigger issue now in 2020 than before with the impact of COVID-19 putting individuals at risk of homelessness. As unemployment keeps increasing the number of people to become homeless increases.
Dr. Brendan O’Flaherty estimated that nearly 250,000 people could join the growing population of homelessness over the course of the year due to the increase in unemployment. The number of people to become homeless will continue to rise as COVID-19 negatively impacts the people of America.
Bethzy Lazaro
Santa Maria
2020 a stressful year for teens
The most stressful year yet is 2020, simply because there have been many changes in the past year. Let's take a moment and acknowledge how technically every teen is mentally not doing so good right now.
As a teen myself I have been finding it hard to cope with my anxiety and having to deal with online school. Although we do have the opportunity to still learn even if it's virtually, you have to understand not everyone wants to be at home stuck doing homework, or simply catching up on missing assignments which what everyone is doing.
You might say, "No, online school is easy you only have a couple of assignments a week no big deal," but what people don't understand is that sometimes you don't understand the homework or concept, and even though you are being offered help from school such as tutors, we find it easier just to give up and leave it as it is and all because of our surroundings.
In addition, knowing that a lot of the outside world is changing with politics, and I am not about to give out my opinion on that topic simply because it is not my place to talk about the subject. To sum it up, I would consider this a very stressful year all things considered and just to clear things up this is the opinion of a 14 year-old teen who just started high school.
Marlene Rodriguez
Santa Maria
Masks should not be politicized
Since COVID-19 was confirmed masks have become a political issue, which should not be. Masks are for your own good as well as for others. Wearing a mask would also show that you are in this war against COVID-19 along with others, and masks help us think that you care. If everyone would wear a simple mask, cases would actually drop and we would be able to go back to normal sooner.
Some people might be wondering right now “Why are masks a political issue?” Well the answer is that both Democrats and Republicans have different opinions on masks. Democrats do not have a problem with wearing a mask in public but Republicans on the other hand do. Which has caused people to also have their opinions about wearing a mask depending on the party they are in.
At the end of the day just wear a mask! Take care of yourself and others. This is your community and as a community we help each other out. Lastly, if you are still against wearing a mask then I recommend you just stay home.
Jocelyn Rodriguez
Santa Maria
