Letters to the Editor: Hypocrisy about abortion; Lawsuit abuse at critical high

Hypocrisy about abortion
Oh, you hypocrites! When Trump stopped “immigrants” from entering our country illegally, when he separated children from their parents rather than have them detained in cages built by Obama the “righteous indignation” from the Democrats and the media was as thick as honey in a freezer.
“We on the left would never do such a thing. How dare he?” they cried. Probably true. Dems and the media would never put this country first. What’s the Democrat solution? Rather than keep them out of our country and cages we’ll just kill them at the source. How? Abortion. Is it not despicable enough that we have allowed the deaths of over 60 million of our own babies? Now under this new regime we are going to take our tax dollars and pay for abortions in third-world countries.
The same self-righteous politicians and media mouth pieces who are so offended by what Trump did, don’t bat an eye over New York’s abortion “rights” which permit a baby to be aborted (killed) even while the mother is in labor if the woman's health or life are at risk or if the fetus is not viable. Every pro-abortion advocate should be made to watch an abortion and see how that baby is killed by a so-called doctor. Then to have them call it reproductive health care rather than calling it killing or murder is total hypocrisy.
In a recent media headline Biden was called the most religious president in a long time. He’s a Catholic. Do you or anyone else think the Catholic church is pro-abortion? Does anyone think God is pro-abortion?
Samantha Romero
Santa Maria
Lawsuit abuse at critical high
In my 17 years as a Central Coast franchise owner, I was always grateful for my community and the passion they had for supporting local family-owned businesses. Locally owned businesses, whether franchises or independent, are the backbone of our local and statewide economies. Small business creates a majority of jobs in any local community and that translates into millions of jobs statewide. So, you would expect that state and local leaders would do all that they could to protect these job creators, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Think again.
Recently, California landed at the No. 3 spot on the 2020-21 Judicial Hellholes list provided in a report by the American Tort Reform Foundation. This is nothing to be proud of. Judicial Hellholes are the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country. The 2020 report shines a light on lawsuit abuse and its effects. This year, California dropped to No. 3 instead of last year's No. 2, but not because California is improving.
As an example, halfway through 2020, California had the most federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility lawsuits – 2,702. Most lawsuits allege that a restaurant, store, or its parking lot fails to meet any of numerous accessibility standards. For example, if a mirror in a restaurant was an inch too high by ADA standards, there was no “warning” to the business owner, only a lawsuit. Combined, the other states in the Top 10 jurisdictions for ADA lawsuits had only 1,845 cases filed between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020.
Businesses, small and large, are struggling to stay afloat, yet California’s leadership failed to ease unjust liability burdens and further stacked the deck against their survival. In fact, almost 60 percent of Californians believe that lawmakers are not doing enough to combat lawsuit abuse and over 90 percent believe that now is not the time to sue. Excessive tort costs in California lead to an annual estimated $15.1 billion lost in direct costs and 242,761 jobs. This amounts to each Californian paying a $594.74 “tort tax.”
Victor Gomez
Sacramento
