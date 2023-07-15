It takes courage to speak the truth
The Bible is more than a "great work of literature."
Written a 1,000-plus years ago by more than 40 authors, it is the inspired word of God and the cornerstone of the foundation of western civilization.
The Bible includes history, narrative and poetry. Although it was written over a great period of time by many individuals, there are nearly 64,000 cross-references. These cross-references are links between verses that connect people, locations or phrases from different parts of the Bible.
Biblical truths are the source of the Judaeo-Christian values that shaped our republic. The mockery and dismissal of these guiding principles are damaging society and creating chaos, division, and despair.
Parents, educators, ministers, politicians, celebrities, and members of the community of believers must stand by their beliefs and speak truth for the sake of our children. Failure to do so can only lead to destruction.
It takes courage to speak truth. It is difficult to withstand the criticism and name-calling and shaming by non-believers. We must do it anyway.
Kerry Millhorn
Nipomo
I read the Second Amendment and want to buy a gun.
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
I have some questions. Where do I sign up for the militia? Will I be paid? Will my prior military service count for my rank and pay? Or will I be subordinate to someone who has never served in the U.S. armed forces? Will we all have to pass a mental and physical exam? If I/we don't pass both can we still have a gun?
Tom Heslop
Santa Maria