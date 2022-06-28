Join us in this fight for justice
We are Clergy for Choice on the Central Coast, and we are outraged by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. We are a coalition of interfaith leaders who support reproductive justice.
We are people of faith: Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Unitarian Universalist, and many other traditions. We believe that everyone deserves access to basic health care, which includes contraception, abortion, and comprehensive sex education.
Because these are complex decisions, the process should be respected as a private matter between a pregnant individual, their doctor, and others of their choosing - which may include their religious advisor.
While each of us draw upon our own traditions and sacred texts and may come to diverse conclusions about when a human life begins, nonetheless we reject the idea that any one religious tradition can force its theology on all of us.
We remain committed to advocacy and action until reproductive freedom is protected nationwide.
“Make no mistake: denying someone the inherent right to exercise their divinely-given moral agency and bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about their family and future, is a violation of both human rights and religious freedom.” (Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice)
Please join us by taking action, working to ensure our voices are heard at the ballot box, and joining with other allies such as Planned Parenthood in this fight for justice.
Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara
Rev. Jeanette Love and Rev. Suzanne Dunn, Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
Rev. Mark Asman, Rector Emeritus, Trinity Episcopal Church
Rev. Julia Hamilton, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
Fallout from SCOTUS ruling
SCOTUS has just created a nation of more fatherless children, more single mothers, more deadbeat dads, more absentee fathers, more responsibility for women, and no accountability for men.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
Freedom for all includes animals
When we think about our independence and freedom in the United States, I wonder how many people think of the freedom of farmed animals. There are currently 1.6 billion animals in our nation’s 25,000 factory farms who often never see the light of day.
Cows, chickens, pigs and more are subjected to unnecessary breeding, overfeeding, abuse, and slaughter each and every day. The majority of these animals are raised in environments unfit for any beings and there seems to be no end in sight.
But releasing animals from cages, crates, and the psychological torment of BigAg and slaughterhouses can happen and is truly a step towards independence for all. When we stop treating animals as commodities, overall suffering in the world reduces, the Earth can heal, pandemic and antibiotic-resistance risks are reduced and human health will improve.
Luckily, there are options. Browse any grocery store or food co-op and you’ll uncover a variety of delicious, and nutritious, plant-based burgers and more. Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, and Field Roast are showing up at cookouts across the country and are proving that this 4th of July there can be freedom for all.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria