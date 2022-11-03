Judy Frost will help meet needs of all children

We owe it to our youth and community to find a way to improve our schools and offer programs to meet the needs of all children.

Election season is upon us. It provides us the opportunity to have a say in who we want to represent us. Please help me to re-elect Judy Frost as trustee on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education area 5.

