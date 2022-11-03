Judy Frost will help meet needs of all children
We owe it to our youth and community to find a way to improve our schools and offer programs to meet the needs of all children.
Election season is upon us. It provides us the opportunity to have a say in who we want to represent us. Please help me to re-elect Judy Frost as trustee on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education area 5.
I have known Judy personally and professionally for over 30 years. If you visit Judy’s website you can see she has the education, knowledge, experience and expertise to be our school board trustee.
Her analytical skills, which are imperative in this position, are superior. What you may not know about Judy is that her passion is helping the youth in our community. She understands our children hold the key to what our community will be in the future.
Judy will continue to support the implementation and improvement of programs that address: school safety, trades, early education and youth at risk. She will support children that have fallen behind due to COVID, language barriers and learning challenges. Any innovative new idea she will embrace as she has done in the past. She believes each and every child should be given the opportunity to benefit from an inclusive school system.
Join me in voting to re-elect Judy Frost as trustee on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education area 5.
Denise Valente
Santa Maria
Morales is the choice for county board of education
Having come to know Gabriel Morales over the last few years, and hearing him speak to us publicly yet personally, has revealed a man of character, integrity, and warmth, with an innate sense of “what is right” at his core.
Gabriel is a man firmly rooted in family, community, and above all, truth. His passion for not only our kids but all our futures is unmatched, and it is evident in everything he says and does.
Gabriel has validated this by his life choices and willingness to serve others unselfishly over decades of time. This is a man we can trust with the position he seeks on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. My vote is for Gabriel Morales.
Ray Cloud
Santa Barbara
Drugs, discord sowing bad seeds
I do not understand why someone would buy a pill off the street and expect no problems. It is a stupid move. Fentanyl is deadly as we have seen. I was once prescribed fentanyl, read the enclosed brochure and gave it back to my doctor. I told him no way I am taking this because it is too dangerous.
Our enemies have stated that they will not have to fight us. They are right. We are killing ourselves. If not with street drugs then with political discord that turns to murder. Or shooting someone over the smallest inconvenience. America seems to have gone mad and if we do not get back on track I fear for Her.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
Morales a true, committed leader
I have had the privilege to work side-by-side with Gabriel Morales, experiencing the passion he has for our students and our community as a whole. The Parent Project and Grogan Park are two projects he put his heart into to make sure those who attened received the support they needed.
Gabriel has also volunteered for our local churches and mentored hundreds of our local youth in need. Gabriel is a true, committed leader — exactly what our community needs!
Jessica Castillo
Orcutt
Gabriel A. Morales earns support
My family and friends, there is only one person to vote for. He is Gabriel A. Morales. He has lived here in the Santa Maria Valley for over 35 years. He is pro-law enforcement, he believes in backing the Blue. He has worked side-by-side with local Santa Maria police, probation, and parole departments. He is one to be tough on crime and keeping our community safe. Thank you for your support.
Mark Hernandez
Santa Maria
Voting for Mike Stoker
I have known Mike Stoker as a former county supervisor, and have witnessed his strength of leadership, compassion and steadfast pursuit of improving our communities. He is a supporter of local law enforcement, and quality education on behalf of our students and parents. He has always been a man of his word, family, and country.
Vote for Mike Stoker for state assembly Nov. 8!
Gabriel A. Morales
Santa Maria