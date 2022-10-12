Karamitsos rebuts mischaracterization

In an Oct. 5 letter to the editor, the writer asserts that I am ill-suited to serve as a city council member due to my inability to attend the Chamber of Commerce candidates forum.

This assertion is based solely on that one fact, but to clarify, the date was set without my input. Thus, I wish to correct this mischaracterization of me.

