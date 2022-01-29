Kitchen waste mandate needs rethinking
And here is another new mandate for 2022. As of the first of January, this year we are now required to collect our kitchen food waste (vegetable scraps, meat, bones etc.) and place it in the green waste container for pickup every two weeks.
I don’t like to put this waste in the green waste container directly because it creates a stinky mess in that container. So, I bought a five-gallon metal bucket with a lid. I line the bucket with paper to keep it from being contaminated and to keep it reasonably clean.
At the end of two weeks the bucket is a half to two-thirds full of a stinky mess. Plastic doesn’t belong in the green waste, so this mess gets dumped into the green waste container directly. Many weeks this container is otherwise empty, thereby making a gooey, stinky mess at the bottom of the container, maybe to attract rats or other vermin.
Now I don’t know who thought this was a good idea, but he or she should be fired. I know that two of our city council members voted against this new ordinance (good for them), but in reality, the council had little choice. This was a mandate handed down from our Governor and state legislature. What was this bunch in Sacramento thinking? Does Governor Newsom and his gang know how these things effect the little people in his kingdom?
This is supposed to reduce greenhouse gasses. And I’m all for that. But this mandate was not well thought through. I know it’s been a long time since we have had a part-time legislature, but maybe it’s time to rethink whether we should go back to that. The legislature has way too much time on their hands to think up stuff like this.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
Mask mandate for all, or none
Recently Congressman Salud Carbajal received an award from the California Special Districts Association as the “Federal Legislator of the Year”. The ceremony was at the Santa Maria Public Airport District in an indoor setting.
When I viewed this news on a local television station I noted that Congressman Carbajal, a political leader, was without a mask as was the presenter and those in the front row seeking “face time with the big guy”.
Considering Congressman Carbajal’s status in government I wondered if he knew something that the rest of us didn’t; could it be that the indoor mask mandate had been canceled and the local government didn’t tell anyone?
Probably not, it was just that “important people” don’t have to wear masks indoors when receiving awards or posing for photo ops.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Logo money could be better spent
I'm pleasantly surprised at the two letters about the SMJUHS contract for replacing/rebranding the current logo. They originally wanted the students and the community to get involved, to let the students create a logo and choose , and not put it in the hands of a private company. Why don't they do that?
I too don't agree with the policy to change the logo. It's too bad that the district isn't fiscally responsible for the money in its budget for the welfare of its students' education. It makes me wonder how much money was spent on removing the logo from its vehicles?
This $75,000 isn't a small amount of money. What will the final cost be after the contract to find a new logo is approved and money spent on it, the process of approving it by board members and students, and the implementation of it?
Will the logo the students come up with be chosen, or will an outside firm's choice be approved? Will the contest of coming up with a new logo be a class assignment? So many unanswered questions to a so-called problem that doesn't help students get better grades.
It makes me wonder why the money for the logo isn't better spent on students education, books, a safe environment, or ESL classes? I hope that more people question the motives of the school district.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
COVID virus is here to stay
So 2 years in and COVID is still with us. The virus, like all other viruses such as the flu, mutates to survive. All questionnaires related to COVID ask if you have “flu like symptoms” — not COVID symptoms. We have a vaccine that sorta kinda works, much like the flu vaccine.
So how about we remove the politics and paranoia from this whole thing and just treat it like the flu or a cold? It is starting to seem that all of these restrictions are less about public health and more about politics and control.
Why are the unvaccinated treated as second class citizens? Why is it a kid that tests positive can go back to school after quarantining for six days, a vaxxed kid that was exposed has no quarantine but an unvaccinated kid that was just exposed has to quarantine for eight days?
If you are sick, stay home. When you feel well, go back to work or school. But don't expect everyone else in the house to stay home and miss work or school. And don’t require proof of a negative test to do anything — this is not a special disease.
If you want to get a vaccine, get one. But don't mandate everyone else get one. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. It is time to recognize that this virus is probably now part of our lives for the future so get over it and start living again and quit being afraid. After all, the common cold is caused by a COVID virus and we seemed to get along just fine without all the draconian measures.
Curt Warner
Santa Maria