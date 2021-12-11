Kudos to state for abortion action
Kudos to the California Future of Abortion Council, their allies in the state legislature, and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for their foresight in predicting and preparing for the influx of women from out of state needing abortion services should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
They will assure that women nationwide will continue to have welcoming, safe, qualified clinics to serve them. Kudos for our state supporting people worldwide in declaring that women have a God-given free will to choose what is best for their health and their bodies instead of the government, the courts, or the church deciding for them.
According to the Pew Research Center, California stands with 59% of all Americans that believe abortions should be legal.
Kudos to all Women that have to endlessly fight for their human rights against religious conservatives that believe women's rights are superseded by their church dogma.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
SM Council lauded for redistricting efforts
My thanks to Santa Maria's City Council for making North County’s voice heard during discussion by the Redistricting Commission. I hope constituents know the important significance of the Council’s courageous leadership.
I find it alarming, but predictable, that the Goleta City Council, mayor and mayor pro tem worked strategically to silence Santa Maria’s voice via the shenanigans of commissioners Rios and Turley supported by Bradley, who ZOOMed their participation to keep partisan advisors accessible throughout meetings; and the disproportionate amount of time allocated to the voices of these three by the Redistricting Commission.
A primary goal of some of us remains to remove partisan politics from local government, which has been impossible in South County’s Districts 1 and 2. We expect now to be positioned to depend on Districts 3, 4, and your continued valued leadership in District 5 to objectively address County matters.
There are important issues within each district and the county at large. Central and North county have long been neglected, over-powered by South County despite the steadfast, admirable efforts of Supervisors Lavagnino, Adam and Hartmann.
In the coming decade, I look forward to improved representation for most county residents with UCSB back in District 2 where it belongs. 1980 was a pivotal point in time when Democrats succeeded in getting UCSB into District 3 as part of the single-party control/ SBCAN plan that was advanced this last census redistricting cycle by CAUSE, four determined Dem commissioners, and the usual Dem operatives.
My thanks to the Santa Maria Council for its courageous leadership. I look forward to less partisanship, and waste of tax dollars by South County reps.
Denice Spangler Adams
Montecito
Nursing shortage from student’s perspective
I have been working as a certified nursing assistant, and I have been in nursing school during the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
It appears that every hospital is short staffed, and patient safety is what is at risk. Medical errors happen when staff are tired, stressed and over the staffing ratio. The pandemic has shown the many flaws of the health care system and how the medical unit’s culture can crush the staff’s spirits.
I hear every day that staff call in and need time off because they are overworked. At the same time, there are always bonuses and double-time pay for those who pick up extra shifts, but at times that is not enough to draw people’s interest.
The recent guest commentary "Nurse shortages in California reaching crisis point," depicts the problems currently happening in health care, and it was interesting to see many different RN’s thoughts. I enjoyed seeing a different perspective from around California.
Briana Daoust
San Diego