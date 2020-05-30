Letters to the Editor: Laugh-a-day reader on CO2; Information supports importance of masks; Cloth masks are safer than going without; Plant-based diet fights pandemic

Laugh-a-day reader on CO2
In response to the letter against wearing a mask due to CO2 poisoning, I am going to start wearing my shoes on the wrong feet so my feet will get a new lease on life. I am tired of having my feet ache in all the same places, and after due research have decided that this is the proper solution to my problem.
Laugh-a-day reader.
Sandra Bean
Lompoc
Information supports importance of masks
This is a response to the person who wrote, “opting out of masks over CO2”. And some other information is included so we know how important masks are.
Among other things, air contains approximately 20% oxygen. For every breath we take, our body uses about 4% of the oxygen and replaces it with about 4% CO2. So, with a constant supply of air, we are breathing in 20% oxygen and the masks allow air to pass through.
Oxygen and CO2 (molecules) are composed of two and three atoms. Oxygen and CO2 molecules are so small they cannot be seen except when frozen in massive quantities.
The cells in our bodies, bacteria, viruses and single celled organisms are huge in comparison. They are composed of millions of molecules (an understatement) and can usually be seen with a microscope.
Masks are designed to allow air to flow through them and block the passage of viruses. Bacteria and other things are much bigger than a virus. So the gap allowing air to pass through is a lot like a screen on a window that lets the wind blow through but keeps bugs and things out.
So why are most masks considered disposable? Viruses and other things get stuck to the mask. You can’t see what is stuck on the mask but it becomes risky to handle a dirty mask. The viruses and other things are not killed by the mask, just caught or stuck there.
For re-using a mask you need to disinfect it. A lot of the cloth masks are easy to disinfect with soapy water. The throw away masks are harder to disinfect since soapy water and scrubbing makes them fall apart. Spraying a heavy spray of disinfectant and letting it dry out does work, just don’t scrub or soak it.
Wayne Botz
Santa Maria
Cloth masks are safer than going without
The information a recent writer is using for not wearing a mask is not quite accurate.
Here is the truth. CO2 is in our atmosphere already at a level of 0.04%. Concentrations greater than 10% can be dangerous. However, cloth masks are porous and will not cause difficulty with C02 however long you wear them.
Getting too little CO2 is also a danger. When you breath too fast or exhale too fast or hold your breath too long, you will pass out.
So, rest assured, the cloth masks are safe while going without one isn’t.
Betty Gunn
Santa Maria
Plant-based diet fights pandemic
“A healthy nutrition strategy offers our community an important path to help recover from the pandemic. Mortality data shows that over 90% of the people who have died from COVID-19 suffered from pre-existing medical conditions, mostly arising from a lifetime of bad nutrition. Individuals switching to a healthy plant-based diet would not only decrease chronic disease risk, and sometimes reverse these conditions, but also increase their production of COVID-19 antibodies. This nutritional effect may begin in a matter of days, enough time for people who are not yet infected by COVID-19 to strengthen their immune systems.
We know that diets composed of animal-based and processed foods — the antithesis of the WFPB diet — reflect a long-standing and serious misunderstanding of the science of nutrition. Thus, we have been creating monumental consequences that are socioeconomically, ethically, morally, and historically reprehensible.
Why do medical schools fail to teach nutrition? Why is there no mechanism for reimbursing primary care physicians and their colleagues for advisory services in nutrition? Why, among the 27 U.S. National Institutes of Health, is there not a single institute dedicated to nutrition? Why do we ignore the approximate 150,000 preventable deaths/month (medical errors, prescription drugs, and nutritionally-caused chronic diseases)? Why do we spend more per capita on drugs than any economically developed country in the world, while ranking 44th in life expectancy? Why is our healthcare system so expensive, while failing to adequately insure all of our citizens? I can easily think of many similar questions, all of which arise from our lack of understanding of nutrition.
A diet of whole, plant-based foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grain cereals, legumes and nuts) can help defend against the worst effects of COVID-19. By addressing diet-related co-morbidities while also strengthening immunity, this healthy nutrition strategy would reduce strain on our hospital system and thereby improve our ability to keep the economy open once it is restarted.” Credit to biochemist and nutrition researcher Dr. T. Colin Campbell, PhD.
William Kleinbauer
Orcutt
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!