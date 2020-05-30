Letters to the Editor: Laugh-a-day reader on CO2; Information supports importance of masks; Cloth masks are safer than going without; Plant-based diet fights pandemic

Masks are designed to allow air to flow through them and block the passage of viruses. Bacteria and other things are much bigger than a virus. So the gap allowing air to pass through is a lot like a screen on a window that lets the wind blow through but keeps bugs and things out.

So why are most masks considered disposable? Viruses and other things get stuck to the mask. You can’t see what is stuck on the mask but it becomes risky to handle a dirty mask. The viruses and other things are not killed by the mask, just caught or stuck there.

For re-using a mask you need to disinfect it. A lot of the cloth masks are easy to disinfect with soapy water. The throw away masks are harder to disinfect since soapy water and scrubbing makes them fall apart. Spraying a heavy spray of disinfectant and letting it dry out does work, just don’t scrub or soak it.

Wayne Botz

Santa Maria

Cloth masks are safer than going without

The information a recent writer is using for not wearing a mask is not quite accurate.