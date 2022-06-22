Let the celebrations return
Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunken drivers off the road is not ending.
When I was 16, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily: My gait and speech were affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.
Look at these statistics for California:
According to law enforcement, 35 people were killed and 979 arrested for drunken driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people arrested for drunken driving.
For the enforcement period of Fourth of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for DUI.
Notice arrests and deaths from drunken driving were lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. Hoping this trend continues.
People are excited for the future. Enjoy colorful Fourth of July fireworks and take the Cabrillo Bike Path which runs from Leadbetter Beach to Butterfly Beach.
Have some fun in the sun, but think before you drink. Freedom does not come from breaking laws.
A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Enjoy the season, and have a sober driver to drive you if drinking. Don’t risk it.
Lori Martin
Tracy
I'm not smart enough for a smart phone
There are about 330 million Americans, and an estimated 294 million smart phone users. That's 85% percent of our population. It also leaves us, the 35 million people that don't own a smart phone.
We are being discriminated against, not because of race, color, religion, sex or gender identity. But because we don't or can't adopt a new technology. Many retailers, supermarkets, sporting events, television shows, hotels, all forms of transportation and even employers, require a phone with an "app" or a "QR" code.
I looked it up, QR stands for Quick Response. I don't want a quick response, I could use a good response, but I don't get a response because I have no smart phone.
The federal Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 makes it illegal to partake in unfair economic restraints. If you don't have a smart phone you are restrained from enjoying sale prices and membership in all forms of retail travel and even in some employment. Doesn't this violate the federal Sherman Antitrust Act?
ADA laws provide all Americans must have the same accessibility. Just because we are technology challenged, shouldn't we receive the same accessibility even if we don't own a smart phone? Doesn't this violate the Americans with Disabilities Act?
We need some good attorneys for a class action lawsuit against retailers, manufactures, and providers. Maybe the 35 million people that are discriminated against should band together and start a movement. We need a flag with pretty colors and our own acronym. How about TCNSP+?
"Technology Challenged No Smart Phone+" The + is for all the people that just hate new things.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Conserve … conserve ... conserve
We keep hearing these words over and over, yet we are still running out of water. Everyone by now should be aware of the fact that the water supply situation will not get any better, it will only worsen. How will we be able to conserve when there is no water to conserve?
For decades, our water gurus have known this, yet no meaningful action has been taken to solve this problem. A desalination plant was built in Santa Barbara years ago, then we had a wet winter, then the plant was shut down. Apparently they thought the one wet winter had solved our water problems. I have heard they are re-building it, or have already. The story has been so quiet, why has it not been thought to be a newsworthy subject?
Are we, the consumers, to sit quietly and trust those water providers to do something to solve the problem, while more houses and businesses are being built, and more people are moving into our drying up California? At the same time, the Colorado River is drying up. All our rivers are drying up, in addition, our lakes are near to going extinct.
Action should have been taken decades ago to build desalination plants all along the coast of California. If that had happened, we would have more water in our rivers, lakes, and dams right now. We could be helping Nevada and Arizona with their water problems. We could have more recreational activity on our rivers and lakes.
Are our water providers waiting until we have no water left so they can raise our taxes by 5 or 10 percent to build those facilities, while we wait, dehydrated and with stinking bodies, for the water to arrive? Or will we be forced to move, as so many cultures have done in the past, because their water supply dried up?
Elvin Colwell
Santa Maria