Letters to the Editor: Liberal correspondents have lost credibility

Liberal correspondents have lost credibility

Don Marquis was a prolific author and journalist in the early 1900s who wrote poems, short stories, plays and 30 books, among which was a tale called “The Life and Times of Archy and Mehitabel”.

In the story, Archy was once a poet and philosopher who was reincarnated as a cockroach. Mehitabel used to be Cleopatra. She came back as a cat. Together they prowl the rowdy streets of New York and Archy records their observations on the boss’s typewriter when they come back at night.

With that, one wonders what today’s liberal correspondents used to be in a previous life, and what it would be like to see the world through their eyes. Take Leonard Pitts for example, a liberal commentator who strains everything through a dark prism of racism and hatred for Donald Trump.

There are countless others like MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough, CNN’s Rachael Maddow, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and thousands more. None actually spread the virus, China did that, but they keep spreading the lies and feeding the panic in order to discredit Trump and destroy the economy.