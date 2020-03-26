Letters to the Editor: Listen to the doctors, stay healthy

Listen to the doctors, stay healthy

I feel sad about the way our government is handling the COVID-19 crisis. I watch the numbers grow each day and I realize that Trump and his people are trying to implement measures that will increase those numbers.

How can he expect people to go back to work? Is the economy more important than human lives? There won't BE an economy or working government if most of its citizens are sick or dead.

It seems that Dr. Faucci has been exiled from briefings. He was one of the few who was brave enough to stand up to Trump and tell us the truth. Trump's lies and fabrications continue on a daily basis. I would ask that Americans heed the advice of the professional medical advisers and ignore the self-serving nonsense coming from the White House. Be smart, listen to the doctors and stay healthy.

C. Cooper

Santa Maria

